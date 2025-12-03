All National Guard Members in D.C. ‘Now Armed’ After Shooting Near White House

The Pentagon said Guard members ‘are now also doing joint patrols with members of the police department here in DC’

In the wake of a fatal shooting of a National Guard member, the Pentagon has announced that all Guard members deployed in Washington, D.C., will now be armed and will conduct joint patrols with local police.

“I can confirm that everybody in DC is now armed, and a lot of our DC national guardsmen are now also doing joint patrols with members of the police department here in D.C.,” Defense Department Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The move will see all 2,375 troops currently in the capital armed, with an additional 500 ordered last week. This marks a significant change in the rules of engagement for a domestic military deployment. While all National Guard soldiers receive basic combat training, their ongoing weapons proficiency varies, raising questions about the risks of arming all personnel for domestic law enforcement duties.

The decision follows an ambush shooting near the White House last week that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and left another Guard member, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, in critical condition. The incident has prompted the Trump administration to order hundreds of additional troops to the city.

Ms. Wilson described the expanded military role as a response to an “urgent threat” and affirmed the commitment to maintaining safety in major cities, noting that “the national guard is proud to step in alongside our law enforcement partners.”

“Our mission set is critical,” Ms. Wilson said. “We are keeping American cities safe all across this country, and we are going to remain committed to that. These missions aren’t going to stop in Chicago, in Los Angeles, in DC.”

The military deployment has been active in Washington since August, when the Trump administration declared a “crime emergency” via executive order. A Joint Task Force spokesman said that Guard members are “trained and qualified on their assigned weapon in accordance with Department of War standards.”

“Their posture is consistent with their mission requirements, established rules for the use of force, and the training each guardsman receives to safely and professionally carry out their duties,” the spokesman said.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, is facing first-degree murder charges. In response to the incident, the Trump administration has launched a review of immigration policies, starting with the suspension of processing for Afghan nationals.