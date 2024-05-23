Alleged Auction Fraud of Elvis Presley’s Graceland Draws Scrutiny From FBI: Report

The recent attempt to foreclose on Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland estate could face a federal criminal investigation, according to a new report.

Authorities at Graceland and representatives from the team of Riley Keough, the eldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, contacted the FBI on Tuesday, TMZ reports, adding that the agency has expressed interest in launching a criminal probe into the matter. Potential victims are also in the process of reaching out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for further scrutiny, TMZ said.

The situation arose from an alleged unpaid $3.8 million debt, which was supposedly secured using Graceland as collateral. A judge was expected to decide whether the foreclosure auction could proceed, but inconsistencies surrounding the foreclosure raised serious questions.

The TMZ report says that Mr. Presley’s daughter never took out a $3.8 million loan. Furthermore, the notary who allegedly witnessed her signing the loan documents claims she never encountered her. The entity behind the foreclosure, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, backed off the auction after a judge temporarily halted it Wednesday.

Naussany Investments had planned to auction off Graceland on Thursday. But the company withdrew its claims after a Tennessee judge issued an injunction stopping the foreclosure. The judge also suggested that Ms. Keough would likely succeed in her lawsuit against the company.

Gregory Naussany, representing the firm, told Reuters that the company would “be withdrawing all claims with prejudice.” The decision follows consultations with lawyers, who advised that pursuing legal actions in multiple states would be necessary since the alleged loan was secured in Florida.