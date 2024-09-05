Alleged Chemical Attack On Anti-Israel Students Actually Just Novelty Spray Columbia University Too Embarrassed To Name

Students had claimed that the ‘foul-smelling substance’ was an IDF-made chemical weapon.

Columbia University clears the air over allegations that an IDF-generated biochemical weapon was used against anti-Israel student protesters, confirming that the “foul-smelling substance” was actually just a “novelty item” known commonly as fart spray.

The statement, published on the university’s website last week, reports that the substance sprayed during a January anti-Israel demonstration “was not any bio-chemical weapon, illicit substance or personal protective spray.”

“Rather,” the statement continues, “the substance sprayed was a non-toxic, legal, novelty item that can be purchased online and in stores throughout the country.”

“We hope that this is a step forward in the long healing process for our community. We know that some members of our community were impacted by this incident and remind everyone of the resources available,” the university added.

The report thwarts claims made by anti-Israel protesters back in January that pro-Israel counter-protesters had attacked them with a biochemical weapon. Three students told the school newspaper, the Columbia Spectator, that they believed the substance to be a chemical used by the Israeli military to control demonstrations in the West Bank known as “Skunk.”

Ten students told the paper that they suffered physical symptoms as a result of the attack, including burning eyes, headaches, and nausea. Three reported that they sought out medical attention.

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations caught wind of the alleged attack and “demanded law enforcement investigate the incident as a possible hate crime,” they wrote in a news release.

For months after the January demonstration, anti-Israel student groups on campus shared references to the “chemical warfare” attack in their activist materials.

After launching an investigation into the incident, the university suspended four students who were counter-protesting.

One of the suspended students later filed a lawsuit against the university claiming that its misconduct proceedings were “biased” and that the harmless substance — which the plaintiff identified as sprays called “Liquid Ass” and “Wet Farts” — was sprayed in the air, not at any individual.