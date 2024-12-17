Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Charged as a Terrorist by NYC Prosecutors

‘We have taken a significant step toward achieving justice for Brian Thompson and his family,’ said the NYPD Commissioner.

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is facing new criminal charges in New York, including committing an act of terrorism.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch jointly announced charges against the 26-year-old Mangione during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, including first-degree murder, in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder, one specifically relating to a terroristic act.

“We allege that Luigi Mangione carried out the brazen, targeted and fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan. This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice” said District Attorney Bragg, adding that he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The new charges come as Mr. Mangione is due back in a Pennsylvania court on Thursday for a hearing on extradition back to New York State. He is also facing charges in Huntingdon County for allegedly possessing a ghost gun when he was apprehended as a McDonald’s in Altoona on December 9.

He is alleged to have lay in wait outside a midtown Manhattan hotel where Mr. Thompson was staying during the early morning hours of December 4 and approached him from behind and fatally shooting him execution-style.

Social media has seen a high amount of sympathy for Mr. Mangione, calling him a “martyr” for railing against a healthcare system perceived to hurt more people than hit helps.

A shocking Emerson poll found that Mr. Mangione had overwhelming public support from young voters for his alleged actions with 41 percent of those aged 18 to 29 found his possible actions as “acceptable” and another 24 percent found it “somewhat acceptable.”