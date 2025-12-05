‘And she’s like, yeah, I’m at a meeting at the Muslim Brotherhood right now, and I’ll come right over,’ George Clooney said.

One of Hollywood’s most admired it-girls, Amal Clooney, who is often being tagged as an international human rights lawyer, was affiliated with one of the world’s most anti-American Islamist groups, her husband casually disclosed.

“I thought, if you’re ever going to impress anybody, it’s at Abbey Road with the 150 piece orchestra there,” the film star George Clooney, tells a show hosted by fellow actress Drew Barrymore, where he describes his romance with his now glamorous wife. “I called her up, and said, you want to come see a visit over at Abbey Road?” he said in the webcast.

“And she’s like, yeah, I’m at a meeting at the Muslim Brotherhood right now, and I’ll come right over,” Mr. Clooney said. “Because she was in the middle of trying to redo a constitution for the Egyptians over there.”

Was she indeed, though, working “for the Egyptians,” let alone for the good of Americans?

As part of a bipartisan drive against Islmist violence, the House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced on Wednesday a legislation to designate the entire Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. Last week President Trump instructed the Department of State to designate the Brotherhood’s chapters in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt as terrorist.

The Christian, Lebanon-born Mrs. Clooney advised the Hague-based International Criminal Court on issuing arrest warrants against Prime Minister Netnayahu and Israel’s former defense minister Yoav Gallant, which President Biden called “outrageous.” Her advisory role for the Muslim Brotherhood, though, has been unreported before her husband casually blurted it out to describe the couple’s romance .

By the summer of 2013, when Mr. Clooney was courting his future wife, the Muslim Brotherhood’s Egyptian President, Mohamed Morsi, was about to be ousted. The Brotherhood’s attempt at reshaping the country to fit its Islamist ideology was rejected by Egyptians — including those who helped propel Morsi to power as part of a region-wide unrest known as the Arab Spring.

Young educated Egyptians yearning for freedom, poured into the streets in an uprising that by 2011 overthrew the long-time ruler, Hosni Mubarak. The well-organized Brotherhood rode the revolution and presented itself as the only alternative to the old establishment. A year later, Mr. Morsi was elected president as the Brotherhood’s representative. Some Americans saw the Brotherhood’s election as an epitome of Egypt’s transformation to democracy. They included President Obama.

Soon enough, though, Egyptians soured on their choice. “From the start, many young, liberal Egyptians were leery of the Muslim Brotherhood,” A veteran Israeli Diplomat, Haim Koren, who became the country’s ambassador to Cairo shortly after Morsi was ousted, tells the Sun. “As Morsi became increasingly assertive about his Islamist goals, people stopped supporting him.”

Egypt’s current president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, overthrew Morsi after one year in office. The old powers, including the army under the command of General Sisi, had undermined Morsi’s ability to govern. Incompetent Islamists botched the economy and undermined societal norms. Those who ousted Mubarak, now cheered the military coup that ousted Morsi.

Even after Morsi’s ouster, the Brotherhood maintained their efforts to change Egypt. While attempting a new constitution to enshrine Islamist values, they also tried their hands in terrorism. In 2014, after blasting Cairo’s police headquarters, terrorists hit five Cairo metro stations, where civilians were killed. Mr. Koren remembers an embassy Muslim Egyptian worker. “Now you see why they ousted Morsi?” she said.

That was likely when Mrs. Clooney, who lived then at London, was advising the Brotherhood in between dates with a Hollywood actor. A supporter of Mr. Obama at home, Mr. Clooney was also involved in charity work in Africa, donating time and money to aid oppressed and impoverished people in places like Sudan.

The Brotherhood was established at Cairo as a welfare Islamic group in 1928 by a Muslim scholar, Hassan al Bana. Since then it mushroomed into a worldwide force advocating the spread of militant Sunni Islam. Branches include top terror groups like Hamas.

In Egypt the group was behind the 1981 assassination of Nobel laureate Anwar Sadat, following his peace treaty with Israel. One of the men who were imprisoned for his role in the president’s assasination, Ayman al Zawahiri, later became an architect of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on America. He later became Al Qaeda’s chief before his killing in 2022.

