Amazon MGM, Taking Control of James Bond, Presents His Biggest Challenge

Creative control goes to Amazon, which could do to Bond what Specter never failed to do — kill off the superspy in a way that ensures he stays dead.

Fiction’s most famous spy, James Bond, is now an agent of Amazon MGM. With full creative control, they’re now free to pursue their goal of modernizing 007, which fans hope isn’t just a euphemism for Hollywood’s ham-fisted politics destroying yet another beloved franchise.

In 1996, a Bond producer, Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, bequeathed the spy’s rights to his daughter, Barbara Broccoli, and stepson, Michael Wilson. That changed on Thursday, when the pair sold their controlling interest for “around $1 billion” according to Deadline.

Bond’s keepers long resisted Amazon MGM’s pitches to update the character in line with current politics. Ideas were reported to include a female 007, gay 007, or one without British ancestry. A series showcasing the secretary of the MI6 spy chief, M, Miss Moneypenny, was also rumored.

“These people are fucking idiots,” Ms. Broccoli was quoted as saying of Amazon’s executives in December. She held fast for Bond’s traditional persona: A man women wanted, and men wanted to be, who saved the world from the villains of Spectre.

The source material provides a roadmap and rebukes for both factions. Bond’s creator, Sir Ian Flemming, mentioned five “double-O” agents in his novels; these designations are open to anyone. Hire actors, producers, and writers who’ll honor the Bond legend and the sky is the limit.

In this columnist’s opinion, the British actor of African descent, Irdis Elba, would have been an outstanding Bond. He was, as I wrote for the Sun in July 2023, “turned off to the mantle … after racial tropes and politics emerged.”

On previous occasions, the BBC diversity chief, Miranda Wayland, had called Mr. Elba not “black enough” as the titular star of the series, “Luther.” Being labeled “both too black and too white” shows his “range” and that Amazon MGM won’t be able to please everybody.

In 2021, Daniel Craig retired after five films, objections over the fact that he’s a blond man long forgotten. Flemming had described 007 as having black hair, “dark, rather cruel good looks,” and a scar on his cheek.

Flemming also described Bond as of slim build and refined upbringing. The author objected to the large Scotsman, Sean Connery, as the spy’s first incarnation. He felt the actor’s roots and brogue were lower class; yet Connery is now regarded as 007’s archetype.

The actor Flemming envisioned as Bond, David Niven, starred in 1967’s “Casino Royale,” the lowest rated of the series on Rotten Tomatoes. Three films starring Niven’s fellow Englishman, Roger Moore, follow next. Campy scripts, not the actor’s identities, doomed those movies.

Bond works best when his missions are serious and epic. In 1962, Fleming told the Sunday Times that 007 was “a highly romanticized version of a true spy.” Skills, heart, and loyalty to king and country define him more than any physical characteristics or contemporary politics.

Flemming based Bond on “all the secret agents and commando types” he worked with in the Naval Intelligence Division during World War II. Those men and women “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” the title of the 1969 Bond film, did indeed save the world.

Bond didn’t start out larger than life. In 1958, six years after his debut novel, Flemming told the Manchester Guardian “exotic things would happen to and around him,” but he’d be “an anonymous, blunt instrument wielded by a government department.”

Hollywood amped up Bond’s charisma and added to the character’s mystique, which Amazon MGM can do, too. Flemming also wanted “the simplest, dullest, plainest-sounding name.” He knew an American ornithologist, James Bond. In theory, since it’s the spy’s alias, anyone can use it.

The question is if a Hollywood that delights in “deconstructing” male heroes and views masculine virtues as toxic understands what makes 007 a success. Cliched, boring plots and two-dimensional “girl bosses” will fail. Lampooning the Hollywood left’s usual bogeymen can’t substitute for thrilling adventures.

Amazon MGM has a challenge to cast the new Bond and assign his next mission. Do it with respect and they’ll win over doubting fans. Follow Hollywood’s current trend of pursing politics over plot, however, and they may do what Spectre never could: Kill Bond and ensure that he stays dead.