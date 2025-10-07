Amazon Retreats After Fans Lambaste Doctored James Bond Posters Showing Spy Without His Gun

Critics say the new franchise owner’s decision to airbrush 007’s signature Walther PPK out of the classic posters bodes ill for the future of the franchise.

James Bond movie fans are accusing Amazon Prime Video of political correctness run amok after noticing the production company re-edited a number of classic Bond movie posters to disarm the storied British spy.

The discovery of the alterations sparked an angry backlash online, prompting the streaming service to quietly remove the doctored posters from a website.

The modified artwork appeared last week on Prime Video’s United Kingdom site, showing the original posters from several iconic Bond films with the firearms digitally removed or obscured.

In the posters for “Dr. No” and “Goldeneye,” Bond’s signature Walther PPK was erased from his grip, while other images were cropped to eliminate the weapon. The “A View to a Kill” poster featured an especially awkward edit with Roger Moore’s arms appearing unnaturally elongated to push his gun out of frame.

It didn’t take long for the doctored images to be noticed. Many took to social media to decry the censorship as a bad omen for the future of the beloved “007” movie franchise under its new owner, Amazon, which has a Bond film in development under director Denis Villeneuve.

“They photoshopped all the guns out of the James Bond movie thumbnails. Just in case you still had hope for Amazon being in charge of the franchise,” fantasy author John A. Douglas said on X.

The alterations, which coincided with ‘James Bond Day’ on October 5, sparked accusations that Amazon is seeking to erase the character’s history after paying more than $1 billion to acquire the rights to the franchise earlier this year

“Notice in these Amazon #JamesBond digital posters they’ve removed all the guns and given awkward poses,” wrote another user on X. “Welcome to a world where promoting James Bond 007 needs to be done without his sidearm.”

After mounting online criticism, Prime Video U.K. quietly swapped out the edited posters for film stills – a move as discreet as Mr. Bond.

But observers pointed out that the new images still avoid showing the super spy with his weapon in his hand.