America Is Open for Business

Trump is reinventing capitalism. He is reimagining capitalism. And the rest of the world believes him.

President Trump speaks during the Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center, November 19, 2025, at Washington. AP/Evan Vucci
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
In the last couple of days, President Trump has said America is open for business and it’s the hottest country in the world. Mark those words.

He is reinventing capitalism. He’s reimagining capitalism. And the rest of the world believes him.

And if you listen to the media cacophony of leftists against Trump, you wouldn’t believe a word of it.

There’s supposed to be this enormous wave of pessimism aimed at the president and presumably the country too. And I’m not buying it. And you shouldn’t either.

Yes, Mr. Trump’s polls are somewhat under water, but he’s in better shape at this stage in his first year of his second term than a whole lot of other recent presidents.

Rasmussen has him down 47 percent approval, 51 percent disapproval. Big deal.

Money is flowing into this country like we’ve never seen before. Whatever the right number is, $9 trillion, $15 trillion, $20 trillion. It’s all remarkable. It’s a vote of confidence in the American economy and the dollar. And our national security policies.

Mr. Trump is cutting taxes, deregulating business, “drill baby drill,” reciprocal fair trade.

There was no global retaliatory trade war. There has been a global move to make fair trade deals with America. Big difference. The stock market indexes are just short of record highs after phenomenal performance this year.

The economy could be growing at close to 4 percent. More than twice what the so-called experts believe is possible.

Today’s jobs report was twice as strong as predicted. Next year working folks are gonna get several thousand dollars tax refunds. 

Already this year businesses large and small are making use of immediate cost expensing made retroactive. Buying machinery and equipment, and building factories.

The border is completely closed. Nearly 2 million people have self-deported. Most of the streets are safer. Peace is breaking out in the Middle East and elsewhere. Something folks thought they would never see in their lifetime.

Peace through strength is working. As Ronald Reagan always put it, a nation strong at home is a nation strong abroad.

Mr. Trump is fulfilling that mission. I don’t care what the lefty press is saying.

America is getting better and better.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

