America Moves Up Construction of Nuclear Bomb 24 Times More Powerful Than One Dropped on Hiroshima

The lab designing the warhead says it is accelerating the timeline to respond ‘to a critical challenge and urgent need.’

The United States has fast-tracked production of one of the most powerful nuclear weapons in its arsenal to date, the B61-13 gravity bomb — a weapon so potent it boasts a yield 24 times more destructive than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima to end World War II.

Originally set for production in 2026, the B61-13 is now slated for deployment as early as late 2025, thanks to an accelerated timeline reportedly cutting production by 25 percent.

Driving the project are scientists at the Sandia National Laboratories, teaming up with the Department of Energy and the U.S. Air Force to deliver what can be viewed as a significant message to nuclear-armed nations like China and Russia.

“Responding to a critical challenge and urgent need, the B61-13 program used innovative program planning that resulted in projected delivery seven months earlier than expected, a more than 25 percent decrease in overall time to first production unit,” Sandia said in a statement. “The B61-13 team reprioritized qualification activities, planned tests with U.S. Air Force stakeholders and jointly completed requirements with Los Alamos National Laboratory and NNSA [the National Nuclear Security Administration].”

The B61-13 is the newest evolution in the B61 series, combining the high-yield warhead of the Cold War-era B61-7 with state-of-the-art upgrades incorporated into the B61-12. The upgrades include precision guidance and improved safety mechanisms designed to enhance operational flexibility and minimize potential mishaps.

At an estimated 360-kiloton yield, the B61-13 dwarfs “Little Boy,” the 15-kiloton atomic bomb used in Hiroshima, by sheer destructive potential. Designed to target large areas and fortified military installations, it offers the Pentagon more options when planning strategic strikes.

The weapon will primarily be deployed on the B-21 Raider, America’s latest stealth bomber still under development. However, it may also complement platforms like the B-2 Spirit bomber, though it’s not yet certified for use on fighter jets like the F-15 or F-35.

President Biden’s administration first greenlit plans for the B61-13 in 2023, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fears of a broader European conflict. Since then, escalating warnings from China — including pointed threats in response to recent U.S. tariff policies — appear to have expedited the bomb’s development under President Trump’s administration.

John Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense, spoke at the 2023 unveiling of the new bomb, saying, “The United States has a responsibility to continue to assess and field the capabilities we need to credibly deter and, if necessary, respond to strategic attacks, and assure our allies.” The Pentagon also said back then that the blast radius would be about 190,000 feet, roughly the size of two Manhattans.

The U.S. currently holds an estimated 5,044 nuclear warheads, trailing only Russia. But the global nuclear landscape is in flux. China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and others are all growing their stockpiles, while key disarmament agreements are crumbling.