America Vetoes Proposed UN Resolution To End Gaza War, Which Was Seen as ‘Betrayal’ of Hostages Held by Hamas

The American deputy UN ambassador says the resolution ‘would have sent a dangerous message to Hamas: There’s no need to come back to the negotiating table; Hamas would have seen it as a vindication of its cynical strategy.’

Defying a global outcry in favor of unconditionally ending the Gaza war, America on Wednesday vetoed a proposed resolution at the United Nations Security Council that demanded a cease-fire but declined to condition it on the release of Hamas-held hostages.

The proposed resolution is a “betrayal” of the hostages, the Israeli ambassador at the UN, Danny Danon, told reporters before the vote. After the vote he added that it would have supported “Hamas terrorism.” There are 101 hostages in Gaza, including seven Americans. Israel estimates that half of them are alive, and held in inhumane conditions at various Gaza Strip sites.

The text of the resolution was officially proposed by Guyana and was co-sponsored by the 10 non-elected members of the 15-member council. America voted against the proposal, while all other members supported it. They include Britain, which holds the council’s presidency for November.

The American deputy UN ambassador, Robert Wood, noted that some of the resolution sponsors declined to accept a British proposal that would have facilitated a positive vote from the U.S. As is, he said, “this resolution would have sent a dangerous message to Hamas: There’s no need to come back to the negotiating table; Hamas would have seen it as a vindication of its cynical strategy.”

According to the proposed text, the Security Council would demand “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire to be respected by all parties; and further reiterates its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” While it was proposed under a non-enforceable rule, the council could have later imposed sanctions over non-compliance had the resolution passed.

“Hamas has rejected deal after deal after deal, and yet, some members of this council, in their public statements, ignore the callous intransigence of Hamas, and indeed refuse to condemn Hamas, which I’ll note this resolution failed to do again,” Mr. Wood said. He added that Hamas initiated the war, and while Israel has accepted several cease-fire proposals, Hamas has rejected them.