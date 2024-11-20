The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

America Vetoes Proposed UN Resolution To End Gaza War, Which Was Seen as ‘Betrayal’ of Hostages Held by Hamas

The American deputy UN ambassador says the resolution ‘would have sent a dangerous message to Hamas: There’s no need to come back to the negotiating table; Hamas would have seen it as a vindication of its cynical strategy.’

Spencer Platt/Getty Images, file
The American deputy UN ambassador, Robert Wood, speaks at a Security Council meeting at the UN, August 8, 2024, at New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images, file
BENNY AVNI
BENNY AVNI

Defying a global outcry in favor of unconditionally ending the Gaza war, America on Wednesday vetoed a proposed resolution at the United Nations Security Council that demanded a cease-fire but declined to condition it on the release of Hamas-held hostages. 

The proposed resolution is a “betrayal” of the hostages, the Israeli ambassador at the UN, Danny Danon, told reporters before the vote. After the vote he added that it would have supported “Hamas terrorism.” There are 101 hostages in Gaza, including seven Americans. Israel estimates that half of them are alive, and held in inhumane conditions at various Gaza Strip sites. 

The text of the resolution was officially proposed by Guyana and was co-sponsored by the 10 non-elected members of the 15-member council. America voted against the proposal, while all other members supported it. They include Britain, which holds the council’s presidency for November. 

The American deputy UN ambassador, Robert Wood, noted that some of the resolution sponsors declined to accept a British proposal that would have facilitated a positive vote from the U.S. As is, he said, “this resolution would have sent a dangerous message to Hamas: There’s no need to come back to the negotiating table; Hamas would have seen it as a vindication of its cynical strategy.”

According to the proposed text, the Security Council would demand “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire to be respected by all parties; and further reiterates its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” While it was proposed under a non-enforceable rule, the council could have later imposed sanctions over non-compliance had the resolution passed. 

“Hamas has rejected deal after deal after deal, and yet, some members of this council, in their public statements, ignore the callous intransigence of Hamas, and indeed refuse to condemn Hamas, which I’ll note this resolution failed to do again,” Mr. Wood said. He added that Hamas initiated the war, and while Israel has accepted several cease-fire proposals, Hamas has rejected them.

BENNY AVNI
BENNY AVNI

Benny Avni is a columnist who has published in the New York Post, WSJOpinion, The Daily Beast, Newsweek, Israel Radio, Ha’Aretz, and others. Once New York Sun, always New York Sun.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use