American Conservatives Welcome Milei’s Victory in Argentina

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy appears to suggest that, if elected president, he would take a page out of the Argentine president-elect’s book.

AP/Charlie Neibergall
AP/Charlie Neibergall
Argentina has a new president-elect, Javier Milei, and in the wake of his election win Americans are reacting to the outsider’s political rise, with the Biden Administration saying it’s ready to work with Mr. Milei and American conservatives praising his policy proposals. 

Secretary Blinken, in a statement reacting to the victory by the libertarian populist, applauded the “robust democratic process through which the Argentine public has spoken.”

“We look forward to working with President-elect Milei and his government on shared priorities that benefit the people of both countries, including protecting human rights and democracy, addressing climate change, and investing in the middle class,” Mr. Blinken said.

Conservatives were quick to cheer on Mr. Milei in his victory, with President Trump, to whom Mr. Milei is often compared, saying, in a post on Truth Social, “MAKE ARGENTINA GREAT AGAIN.”

“Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina. The whole world was watching,” Mr. Trump said. “I am very proud of you. You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again.”

Senator Lee of Utah also welcomed Mr. Milei’s victory, saying of celebrations by Mr. Milei’s supporters: “It’s a glorious thing to see people choose liberty over statism.” Mr. Lee also appeared to approve of Mr. Milei’s promises to slash government spending and potentially shutter entire agencies in Argentina. 

“Following the lead of Javier Milei, I’d like to see U.S. presidential candidates tell us which departments and agencies they’d eliminate,” Mr. Lee said on X. “Even better, maybe they should start by telling us which ones they’d keep, outlining their justification for each one.”

A candidate in the GOP presidential primary, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, reacted to Mr. Lee saying it’s been “way too long” since America has “eliminated entire departments of the federal government” by saying, “Soon,” in a post.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reposted a video of Mr. Milei promising to cut entire government ministries in Argentina, saying, “Congratulations” and, “Argentina God bless you,” in a post.

Conservative online personalities including Ben Shapiro, Giancarlo Sopo, and Tucker Carlson also welcomed Mr. Milei’s victory, with Mr. Carlson posting a photo of him and Mr. Milei. Mr. Shapiro reposted Mr. Sopo’s post calling Mr. Milei’s victory “historic,” and saying, “This will send shockwaves throughout the region and around the world.”

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

