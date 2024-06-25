Americans Take the Fewest Vacation Days in the World, Study Finds

The French average 29 vacation days each year, more than double the amount Americans receive.

Working Americans take fewer vacation days than any other country in the world, according to a new study.

On average, American employees receive 12 vacation days annually, but more than half, or 53 percent, of them don’t use all of their allotted days, the study by Expedia found.

Despite a common sentiment that they need more time off, two-thirds of Americans claim that their lives are too busy to plan or go on vacations.

This contrasts sharply with countries like Japan, where workers get slightly fewer paid days off at 11 per year, but manage to utilize every single day, often opting for long weekends instead of extended breaks.

In Japan, 32 percent of people in the work force take at least one day off per month, compared to just 5 percent of Americans, the study found.

When it comes to taking time off, the French lead the pack with an impressive average of 29 vacation days each year, more than double the amount Americans receive.

Despite such ample vacation time, 69 percent of French people believe they deserve even more, compared to 65 percent of Americans who feel the same.

One startling statistic from the study highlights that, over the course of their careers, the average American will leave 45 vacation days unused, raising questions about work-life balance and the cultural attitudes towards taking time off in the United States.

The stereotype of lazy Americans is challenged by these findings, showing that working Americans are, in fact, leading the world in unused vacation days.

While older generations might label them as slackers, the reality is that many Americans are not taking full advantage of their time off. Meanwhile, the French enjoy nearly a month of vacation each year, yet still feel it’s insufficient.