Americans Who Work Have Been Losing Money Under Biden

The president thinks they’re too dumb to care, but they are the backbone of this country — and are smart, not dumb.

Who is the best candidate to defend American democracy? It’s not President Biden.

Mr. Biden and his lawfare allies have launched a legal campaign to tie up President Trump in court, out of court, with gag orders, even putting him in the Supreme Court, where his immunity plea is finally getting a fair hearing.

The Alvin Bragg trial is a farce. People can’t even decide what the charges are, and the charges change from day to day and week to week.

Nondisclosure agreements are perfectly legal. Mr. Trump in 2016 was spending his own personal funds here, and this money didn’t even transfer until 2017 — after the election.

The Jack Smith special may never come to pass because Mr. Trump may well win his immunity argument. The Fani Willis Atlanta RICO election charges have completely been discredited, as has she.

And the classified documents trial in South Florida is going to go on for quite some time — if it ever comes to fruition at all.

Yet Mr. Biden, the Democratic candidate, will use every legal and political maneuver to block his primary opponent, Mr. Trump. Mr. Biden is misusing his office — and people see that more and more.

Folks should have a read of Kim Strassel’s excellent Wall Street Journal piece today.

Not only about the phony two-tiered lawfare jihad against Mr. Trump, but also on the point that, without any Congressional statutory mandates, the Biden administration is unilaterally invalidating 30 million non-compete contracts in business.

The Federal Communications Commission wants to take over the internet again with a failed net neutrality rule. Energy agencies have taken 13 million Alaskan acres out of use.

The EPA wants to shut down coal, oil, natural gas, and gasoline-powered automobiles. Mr. Biden is the biggest regulator in the history of regulations — at a roughly $1.5 trillion cost. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump cut seven regulations for every one that was promulgated.

Big difference, isn’t it? Nearly all of the Biden regulations will be thrown out in court, per the Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA, where the EPA lost.

Meanwhile, the economy is now moving to a stagflation phase with very high personal costs plaguing the middle class, while real hourly wages — which were $11.40 when Mr. Biden was inaugurated — have dropped down to just $11.11.

Working folks have simply been losing money under Mr. Biden. All of this is why polls show Mr. Trump in the lead, especially in the swing states.

Because ordinary working folks, the backbone of this country, are smart. Not dumb.

The Bidens think working-class Americans are dumb. They think they can fool people. That’s why they don’t understand their mistakes.

Yet folks know what’s good for them, for their self-interest, and what’s good for the country. That’s the basis of the success of free-market capitalism

And you know what, Mr. Bragg? Mr. Trump is closing in on Mr. Biden. Even in the far-left, blue state of New York.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.