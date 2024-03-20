America’s Forfeiture of Niger Emerges as Part of a Pattern Stretching All the Way to Australia

America’s recent forfeiture of its military stronghold in Niger is the latest win for its adversaries. It coincides with Communist China’s expanded security reach in the South Pacific, bolstered by Fiji’s latest decision to uphold a policing agreement with Beijing, and Australia’s ostensible shift towards a softer stance on China, which comes days after Washington announced that submarines promised to it under Aukus might not be delivered.

These are troubling signs. Global challenges posed by the axis of China, Russia, and Iran are growing more urgent as America’s influence wanes. President Biden’s foreign policy agenda deserves much of the blame. An undue emphasis on diversity and inclusion, coupled with wavering loyalties to core allies and ambiguity over our adversaries, has made us an unreliable partner to many governments crucial for our success.

On March 16, three days after it met with a delegation of American officials including Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and General Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, Niger’s ruling junta terminated its military cooperation with Washington. Military support had been limited since October 2023, after the Biden Administration designated the junta’s takeover a coup.

Yet there were indications that Washington was again open to restoring security ties. Given Niger’s critical role in American military operations in the Sahel, notably through Air Base 201 — a $110 million drone installation, the largest Air Force-led construction project in history, housing some 1,000 troops — this would have been a welcome development. Now, the base will likely be handed to Niger and, indirectly, Russia.

Since it seized power, Niger’s junta has been strengthening its ties with Moscow. Iran, too. Washington has now ostensibly fast-tracked those alliances. And for what? “Frank discussions” about Niger’s “democratic path.” A review of State Department reports, including its 2023 Equity Action Plan, and official statements, makes apparent that, for President Biden, democracy is interpreted through the prism of diversity and inclusion.

The merits of such a merger are one matter. The diplomatic hurdles of engaging a military junta another. Yet that, given the stakes involved, Washington opted to lead with this issue over matters of security is something else entirely. Niger, too, is one case among many. Across the Global South, the Biden Administration has woven its woke agenda into our foreign relations with allies that neither identify nor are interested in it.

The State Department’s Fiji country strategy similarly prioritizes “diversity and gender equality.” Yet such issues appear not to be similarly ranked by Suva. Last week, the government concluded a three-month national security review aimed at formulating a policy aligned with its “national ethos.” The result, in part, is a renewed policing agreement with China that involves intelligence sharing and Chinese training for Fijian police forces.

Chinese police are also likely to be embedded in local units. No doubt, Fiji’s decision to partner with China was not solely based on values. Washington, too, assists the nation in military training and maritime security. Yet such support is increasingly deemed insufficient. Congress’ delayed funding for the Freely Associated States, our closest Pacific allies, has also raised doubts about America’s commitment to the region. Perceptions matter.

The emerging perception of America is of a nation consumed by woke proclivities, waning in military might, and in retreat. Proposed cuts to our fiscal 2025 defense budget do not help. Neither does the fact that the cuts involve a reduction in the production of Virginia-class submarines — the very type promised to Australia under Aukus. If the subs do not arrive, Australia will have no submarines to put at sea.

The entire Aukus construct could begin to unravel. It is then perhaps unsurprising, and opportune, that China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, is in Australia this week — his first visit in seven years. Canberra’s ties with China have steadily improved since the center-left Labor government was elected in 2022. This week, its trade minister, Senator Don Farrell, said he was “not sure” that America is Australia’s “most trusted ally.”

If I were told I might be denied crucial weapons as China expands its security reach, I wouldn’t be sure either. President Biden’s confused policies continue to push our allies towards our adversaries. Needed is a serious defense budget and a ridding of woke politics from our foreign policy. Needed is a sense of urgency. Events in Australia, Niger, and Fiji unfolded in four days, since Saturday. Our enemies are pressing.