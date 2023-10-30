America’s Top GOP Officeholders, Johnson and McConnell, Stake Out Ground in Foreign Aid Fight

The nation’s two most powerful elected Republicans, Speaker Johnson and Senator McConnell, are at odds over the foreign and military aid package President Biden has sent to Congress. Mr. Johnson, who is pushing for offsets in spending to cover the cost of a $14.5 billion aid package for Israel, is hoping to stop the $106 billion package Messrs. McConnell and Biden want to move through the legislative branch.

The speaker has said the $106 billion package — which includes aid for Israel and Ukraine, humanitarian support for Gaza, and money for securing the southern border — must be broken up, with each issue item being voted on individually. It’s a position that has been staked out by many on the right flank of his conference.

Mr. Johnson, though, is already bleeding support from conservatives as the aid package and the federal budget become Washington’s key focus. After winning the unanimous support of his conference in Thursday’s speaker vote — something not seen since Speaker Boehner’s 2011 election — Mr. Johnson is facing dissent from House Republicans on the aid package for Israel.

Congressman Thomas Massie and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene have come out against additional aid for Israel, citing the multibillion-dollar price tag and the more than $33 trillion national debt. “This week the House will vote on $14.5 billion foreign aid package for Israel, in addition to the $3.8 billion that already passed,” Mr. Massie writes on X. “I will be a NO vote. … We simply can’t afford it.”

Ms. Greene says that while she condemns both the attack by Hamas on the Jewish state and the assault launched by Russia against Ukraine, she cannot support additional foreign aid dollars with the national debt growing by the second.

“I will be voting NO on all funding packages for the Ukraine war (as I have from the beginning) and now the Israel war,” she writes. “We have had over 10 MILLION people illegally cross our border since Biden took office and we are over $33 TRILLION dollars in debt with many major problems afflicting Americans,” she said.

“The United States government needs to focus on spending American’s hard earned tax dollars on our own country and needs to serve the American people NOT the rest of the world,” she added.

The vast majority of both Democratic and Republican members of the House have already committed to voting for an Israel aid package in the coming days, but opponents point out that the House has already passed more than $3 billion in Israel aid in the annual defense spending legislation. The Senate, though, has failed to take up the measure.

In an attempt to win over some of the fiscal hawks in his conference, Mr. Johnson has said he plans to offset the cost of his $14.5 billion aid proposal — which is $200 million more than what the White House has requested — by finding programs to cut during the ongoing budget process.

“Here’s the important thing that distinguishes House Republicans from the other team: We’re going to find pay-fors in the budget,” Mr. Johnson told Fox News’s Sean Hannity. “We’re not just printing money to send it overseas. We’re going to find the cuts elsewhere to do that.”

Mr. McConnell, though, has made it clear that he and Mr. Biden are in lock-step on this aid package. During an appearance on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” the Republican Senate leader said that the battles for Ukraine and Israel are “interconnected” — part of a larger struggle that pits democracy against autocracy.

“I know there are some Republicans in the Senate, and maybe more in the House, saying Ukraine is somehow different,” Mr. McConnell said. “I view it as all interconnected.” He also pointed out that much of the more than $60 billion for Ukraine that he and Mr. Biden want to pass will be spent here in America, on manufacturing weapons that will later be sent to the besieged nation.

“A significant portion of it is being spent in the United States in 38 different states replacing the weapons that we sent to Ukraine with more modern weapons,” Mr. McConnell added. “We are rebuilding our industrial base. The Ukrainians are destroying the army of one of our biggest rivals. I have a hard time finding anything wrong with that.”