‘Misogynists’ Andrew and Tristan Tate Face New Criminal Probe in Florida Days After Returning From Romania

Just days after returning stateside, Andrew and Tristian Tate are already facing a criminal investigation from American authorities.

The controversial “manosphere” influencers — who have become infamous for controversial views on women and proudly calling themselves “misogynists” — are currently facing charges of human trafficking in Romania but left the European nation last week for Florida after prosecutors suddenly lifted travel restrictions against the British-American brothers.

Their arrival to the Sunshine State immediately raised red flags with newly installed Attorney General James Uthmeier announcing that his office was launching a criminal investigation against Messrs. Tate.

“I directed my office to work with our law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate,” he wrote on X. “Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers.”

It was not immediately clear what the focus of the investigation is, but Mr. Uthmeier expanded upon his reasoning for the probe when asked by a state house reporter in Tallahassee.

“These guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world. Many of these victims coming forward, some of them minors,” he said on Tuesday. “You know, people can spin or defend however they want, but in Florida, this type of behavior is viewed as atrocious. We’re not going to accept it.”

“They chose to come here and set their feet down in this state, and we’re going to pursue every tool we within our legal authority to hold them accountable.”

Andrew, 37, and Tristan, 36, both having significant social media followings, were detained in 2022 near Bucharest along with two Romanian women. Romanian prosecutors formally charged all four individuals last year with rape and human trafficking. All of the accused have denied the allegations.

In March of last year, British authorities issued an arrest warrant for the Tate brothers as part of their investigation of rape and human trafficking claims. Months later, Romanian officials launched a civil case on allegations of tax invasion. A raid of four properties owned by Andrew in August 2024 led to the investigation against him and his brother, including the trafficking of minors, money laundering, and attempting to influence a witness.

Upon Messrs. Tate’s arrival to Fort Lauderdale last week, Florida Governor DeSantis said during a news conference that they were not welcome in the state but had little power to block their entry.

“We have no involvement in that,” Mr. DeSantis said. “I read about it through the media.”

“Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct.”

Andrew proclaimed to local media in Florida upon their arrival that he and his brother were innocent of all allegations against them.

“We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty, and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood,” he said. “There’s a lot of opinions about us that go around on the internet. We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever.”

“We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet.”