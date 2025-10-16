Andrew Cuomo Enlists TikTok Star To Take On Zohran Mamdani’s Digital Campaign

The former governor’s new ad features comedian Zach Sage Fox who mocks the democratic socialist candidate’s measly work experience.

With less than a month until New York City’s mayoral election, Andrew Cuomo appears to be adapting his campaign tactics to compete with frontrunner Zohran Mamdani on his own turf.

The former New York governor released a new advertisement Wednesday featuring comedian and influencer Zach Sage Fox, who is now spearheading Cuomo’s social media campaign.

Mr. Fox, who has amassed more than a million followers across Instagram and TikTok, gained prominence through street interviews that showcased college students’ limited knowledge of Israel, Gaza, and Middle Eastern affairs.

He is now leading Mr. Cuomo’s digital offensive against Mr. Mamdani, whose savvy online presence and charismatic digital persona have catapulted him from relative obscurity to the front of the mayoral race.

The advertisement takes aim at Mr. Mamdani’s professional experience by testing whether his resume would qualify him for entry-level positions at iconic New York City establishments.

Mr. Fox, carrying a cardboard cutout of the democratic socialist candidate and a satirical résumé listing “1. Intern for mom. 2. Failed rapper. 3. New York Assemblyman but missed over 50% of the votes,” tests Mr. Mamdani’s hireability across the city.

The young comedian pitches his “friend in need of a job” to employees at nearly a dozen quintessential New York businesses, including a nail salon, a movie theater, a McDonald’s, and a halal cart.

One by one, the rejections pile up. “I need someone with experience,” a hat store employee explains. “Without experience, I can’t hire him.”

The ad concludes with Mr. Fox’s pointed message: “Looks like my buddy here isn’t qualified for most jobs in New York City—especially mayor. On November 4th, let’s vote for someone with actual job experience.”

The new advertising push marks Mr. Cuomo’s final sprint to Election Day after receiving a significant boost from Mayor Eric Adams’s exit from the race. Despite the momentum, Mr. Cuomo still trails Mr. Mamdani by an estimated double-digit margin.