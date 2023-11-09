Angling for a Union Endorsement, Biden Touts New UAW Contract at Illinois Event

‘I’m fighting for a place like Belvidere because I came as a president determined to put an end to this trickle down economics in this county,’ President Biden says.

At an event with the United Auto Workers in Illinois, President Biden, who the UAW has not yet endorsed, touted the union’s tentative agreements with Detroit’s Big Three Automakers, criticizing President Trump and “trickle-down economics.”

Speaking at Belvidere, Illinois, Thursday, Mr. Biden focused on his economic message, dubbed “Bidenomics,” and specifically his administration’s efforts to keep an idled Belvidere auto plant open as part of the union’s negotiations with Stellantis.

“I’m fighting for a place like Belvideire because I came as a president determined to put an end to this trickle-down economics in this county,” Mr. Biden said. “I’m deadly earnest.”

Mr. Biden added, “Not a whole lot trickled down to my dad’s kitchen table,” and went on to tout legislative efforts such as the Chips and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

The president also criticized Mr. Trump, who has attempted to appeal to auto manufacturing employees as well. Earlier this year, Mr. Trump held an event at a non-union plant in Michigan.

“I stood with you and others stood with you shoulder to shoulder on that picket line,” Mr. Biden said. “My predecessor went to a non-union shop and attacked you. I hope you guys have a memory.”

The visit is an overture to the UAW president, Shawn Fain, who has yet to announce an endorsement for the 2024 presidential race. In remarks at the beginning of the event, Mr. Fain stressed a provision giving UAW members the right to strike over plant closures, like the planned closure at Belvidere.

“That means if they come at us again we’ll bring the full force of the UAW to protect those jobs to protect our families and to protect our communities just like we did here in Belvidere,” Mr. Fain said.

Mr. Biden became the first sitting president to visit a picket line in September when he joined Mr. Fain and striking union members at a picket line at Wayne County, Michigan.

The union is not expected to announce an endorsement until after its members approve the tentative contract at the soonest. The contract includes a 25 percent wage increase at all three auto manufacturers and reinstates a cost of living adjustment the union demanded.

Union members also won an end to the tiered wage system at all of the manufacturers, meaning all union members will be paid on an equal wage scale.

Though the system varies by employer, the tier system generally gave employees hired before the Global Financial Crisis a higher cap on their hourly rate, a pension, and healthcare during retirement.

Although union members at many plants have voted to ratify the deal, there are some signs that not every local is content with the tentative agreement.

Union members at a Michigan propulsion plant voted against ratifying the deal earlier this week. It’s not yet clear how widespread opposition to the tentative agreement is.