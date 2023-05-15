Another Busload of Illegal Immigrants Is Dropped at Kamala Harris’s Doorstep as VP Tells High-Priced Fundraiser That Border Situation Is Going ‘Smoothly’

So far, Texas has sent 17,000 migrants to so-called sanctuary cities like New York, Chicago, and Washington, with Florida sending migrants as well.

Amid the fallout of the end of Title 42, Vice President Harris is defending the administration’s response to the border surge even as Texas sends busloads of migrants to her official Washington residence.

During a fundraising trip to the wealthy Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead on Friday, Ms. Harris downplayed the flow of migrants at the border and laid blame at the feet of Congress just hours after Title 42 expired.

“You know, I hear that everything in the last couple days is going rather smoothly, given what the concerns were,” Ms. Harris told a reporter from WSB-TV. “The bottom line, however, is that this issue of immigration falls squarely within the responsibility of the United States Congress.”

On Sunday evening, the state of Texas shipped 80 migrants to the Naval Observatory at Washington, D.C. — the vice president’s home. Previously, two buses arrived at Ms. Harris’s home on Thursday night as Title 42 expired. In total, the state of Texas has sent more than 9,000 migrants to the nation’s capital, all sent by the governor, Greg Abbott.

“Until President Biden steps up and does his job, Texas will continue busing migrants to sanctuary cities to provide relief to our overwhelmed border towns,” a spokesman for Mr. Abbott told the Texas Tribune after last week’s migrant deliveries.

Mr. Abbott had previously delivered buses of migrants to Ms. Harris during the holiday season last year. In all, Texas has sent 17,000 migrants to so-called sanctuary cities like New York, Chicago, and Washington. Mr. Abbott began his campaign of sending buses of migrants to liberal sanctuary cities in April 2022 to pressure the Biden administration to stop the border crossings.

A member of the D.C. city council, Robert White, told FOX5 that Washington has been strained by the inflow of migrants mostly sent north by red state governors. Mr. White said Congress must appropriate funds so that the nation’s capital can better house these migrants.

Red state governors have deployed this new tactic as a way of raising awareness about the immigrants crisis they face daily, while the sanctuary cities declare themselves as refuges perhaps without understanding the burden illegal immigrants create.

Last year, Governor DeSantis — in an even more theatrical production — flew dozens of migrants to the liberal island getaway of Martha’s Vineyard. Just this month, the Florida legislature authorized $12 million to continue sending migrants to the exclusive Massachusetts island home to the likes of President Obama and a “Seinfeld” co-creator, Larry David.

Early in his administration, Mr. Biden tasked his vice president with a number of high-profile assignments, including solving the immigration crisis, securing federal voting rights legislation, and leading the executive branch’s interstellar research and development. After the Dobbs decision, Ms. Harris was also empowered to handle the federal government’s protection of abortion rights — an assignment she took on with vigor.

By contrast, she was criticized for failing to visit the border. Early in the Biden administration, Ms. Harris traveled to Central America to offer funding and diplomatic support to countries that were the source of many of America’s illegal immigrants. Little has come of those efforts.

Since the end of Title 42, the number of migrants crossing the border has fallen. One Fox News reporter who has long followed the border story in Texas, Bill Melugin, tweeted that illegal crossings in Texas have fallen “off a cliff” since the end of Title 42 Thursday.

“After a peak of 3,300 on 5/8 in the [Rio Grande Valley] earlier this week — under 500 in RGV last 24 hours,” Mr. Melgun wrote on Sunday. “CBP contacts tell me they do not expect this lull to last. They expect numbers to crank back up again — but not to the record-setting levels we saw this week of 10,000+ per day.”

During an appearance on the Sunday talk shows, the homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, called on Congress to work on a solution while also defending the vice president’s record on immigration and her attempts to stem the “root causes” in Central America.

“That effort began in the Obama-Biden administration,” Mr. Mayorkas said. “It was terribly taken down during the Trump administration and Vice President Harris has led an extraordinary effort to address the root causes of why people flee their homes in the first instance — violence, poverty, corruption, authoritarian regimes, extreme weather events, persecution and the like.”

Mr. Biden is reportedly disappointed by the vice president’s lack of progress on stemming the inflow of migrants. Author Chris Whipple, who wrote a book on the White House chiefs of staff as well as one on America’s spy chiefs, recently penned a book on Mr. Biden’s tenure in the Oval Office. In it, Mr. Whipple disclosed the president’s frustration with his second-in-command, calling Ms. Harris “a work in progress.”

When Mr. Biden heard that the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, had been complaining about his wife’s assignments, the president was “annoyed,” according to several sources. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president,” Mr. Whipple wrote.