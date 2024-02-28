Another Member of the Lauren Boebert Clan Runs Afoul of the Law in Colorado

Police also announce that Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s son is facing four counts of criminal possession of identification documents, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and 15 assorted misdemeanor charges.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s son, Tyler Boebert, was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 criminal charges, including five felony charges. The arrest comes as Ms. Boebert seeks the GOP nomination in a district where most GOP voters say they don’t want to vote for her.

Tuesday afternoon, police at Rifle, Colorado, announced that they had made an arrest in connection with what they say was a string of vehicle tresspasses and incidents of property theft in the town.

Police also announced that Mr. Boebert is facing four counts of criminal possession of identification documents, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and 15 assorted misdemeanor charges, including two charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In a statement to the Sun, Ms. Boebert said that “I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for.”

“I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him,” Ms. Boebert says. “As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”

Mr. Boebert, who is 18 years old and the eldest of Ms. Boebert’s four sons, has had run-ins with the law in the past. In 2022, he was ticketed due to “careless driving causing bodily injury” after flipping his father’s car into a creek and injuring the passenger.

Mr. Boebert also made headlines last June after Ms. Boebert, 36, confirmed to the press that her son had had his first child with his girlfriend at the time.

Tyler Boebert’s father, Jason Boebert, who went through a messy divorce from Ms. Boebert last year, also ran into trouble recently, having to be physically removed from a Silt, Colorado, restaurant after an intoxicated dispute with his ex-wife.

In 2004, Jason Boebert was also arrested for exposing himself at a bowling alley, though he denies the charges. Later that year, he was charged with misdemeanor physical harassment against Ms. Boebert, serving a week in jail and two years of probation.

Ms. Boebert herself has had trouble with police in the past as well, facing a third-degree assault charge alongside an underage drinking and criminal mischief charge when she was 18-years-old. It’s not known what became of the charges.

The arrest of Tyler Boebert comes as Ms. Boebert is waging a campaign to win the Republican nomination in a new district, Colorado’s Fourth, a seat currently occupied by Congressman Ken Buck, who is retiring this year.

Ms. Boebert currently represents the Third District but announced she would run for office in the Fourth after Mr. Buck announced he would not run again. Ms. Boebert nearly lost her re-election bid in the Third in 2022.

Despite being the most high-profile Republican in the crowded field, she is struggling to break away from the pack if a survey of 558 likely Republican Primary voters conducted by Kaplan Strategies and released to Courthouse News Service is any indication.

The survey found that 32 percent of respondents planned to vote for Ms. Boebert, while the rest of the candidates combined only had 19 percent support. Another 49 percent said that they were undecided. Some 67 percent of respondents said that they would not consider voting for Ms. Boebert.

The opposition to Ms. Boebert appears to be rooted in a relatively low opinion of her character as well as a general disapproval of her choice to move to the district.

About 45 percent of respondents said they do not think Ms. Boebert has good character while just 30 percent said that she did. Some 45 percent of respondents said they wouldn’t consider voting for someone who had just moved to the district.

“It’s really a simple deal: if there’s a lot of people in the race, and the anti-Boebert vote splits between them, then she’ll win by a lot,” political strategist Doug Kaplan told Courthouse News. “If one person could coalesce and raise a lot of money, and the anti-Boebert vote goes to that person, then she could lose.”

While Ms. Boebert’s family drama has drawn attention for the frequency with which it makes headlines — earlier this year, she had to be removed from a theater for engaging in inappropriate behavior with her date there — her alleged past criminality does not appear to separate her from most of her GOP opponents.

At a debate in the primary held last month, the candidates were asked who had been arrested in the past. Six of the nine candidates on stage, including Ms. Boebert, raised their hands.