Another Pennsylvania County Discovers Fraudulent Voter Registration Forms, Says They Have Been ‘Traced’ To a ‘Specific Person’

The company linked to the allegedly fraudulent forms is a consultancy based in Arizona that has worked with several Democrats.

Another county in Pennsylvania is looking into fraudulent absentee ballot and voter registration applications that were dropped off by a vote canvassing operation allegedly responsible for submitting suspicious forms in nearby counties.

At least two other counties in the Keystone State say they have received suspicious batches of voter forms and are investigating them. An Arizona-based company, Field+Media Corps, which officials have linked to the suspicious forms, lists several Arizona Democrats and the former Biden-Harris campaign as some of its “happy clients.”

The district attorney for Monroe County, Mike Mancuso, said the county’s Board of Elections “identified approximately 30 irregular forms” dropped off last week. He added that the suspicious forms were “segregated” and referred to his office for investigation.

Mr. Mancuso explained, “Several of the voter registration applications and mail-in ballot request forms have been found to be fraudulent as they were not authorized by the persons named as applicants.”

In one instance, the district attorney said, election officials found that the “named applicant is, in fact, deceased.” The fraudulent forms were “traced to a specific person,” Mr. Mancuso said, and they were dropped off by someone from Field+Media, which has been “working out of Lancaster County.”

The district attorney of Lancaster County, Heather Adams, and election officials shared on Friday that they had uncovered an “organized” effort to submit fraudulent voter registration applications.

Officials said 60 percent of the 2,500 voter registration applications submitted were fraudulent. During a press conference, Ms. Adams said the forms appeared to be connected to a “large-scale canvassing operation for voter registration.” However, she did not share the name of the organization behind that operation.

On Wednesday, the Lancaster district attorney’s office said it found even more fraudulent applications separate from the 2,500 batch. Ms. Adams added her office is “actively investigating who is responsible for this, and any speculation at this point is premature.”

This week, the York County president commissioner, Julie Wheeler, said election officials in that county also received a “large delivery containing thousands of election-related materials from a third-party organization.”

Ms. Wheeler added it is “not unusual” to receive large submissions of election materials, but in this case, there was “an overabundance of registrations from one particular organization.”

She also linked the submission of the forms to Field+Media and said the county is reviewing them for fraud.

Field+Media did not provide a comment by the time of publication. After the Sun reached out by phone, the company removed its number from its website. The company’s LinkedIn page lists several employees, including an individual whose name is hidden but is listed as a “canvasser” for the company.