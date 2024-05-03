According to a recent poll, 55 percent of Americans view Trump’s presidency as a success, while 61 percent say Biden’s is a failure.

On Wednesday, President Trump gave a barnburner of a speech in Waukesha, Wisconsin laying out his future economic agenda: strict federal spending controls, extending the successful Trump tax cuts, “drill, baby, drill,” and other de-regulation measures.

The sort of thing that could launch another Trump economic boom, especially for working-class Americans.

President Biden, on the other hand, has a future agenda that includes roughly a $5 trillion tax hike, federal debt running upwards of $50 trillion. He’s already put in $1.3 trillion in regulatory cost red tape.

Mr. Trump wants to reward success. Mr. Biden wants to punish it.

Mr. Biden’s heavy-footed federal spending and easy-money Federal Reserve have produced a 19 percent increase in the CPI in 38 months — which comes to a 6.1 percent annual inflation rate.

For Mr. Trump’s entire four-year term, the CPI went up a mere 7 percent — or 1.9 percent annually. That’s a big difference.

Real wages under Mr. Trump rose over 9 percent. Thus far, under Mr. Biden they have fallen over 4 percent. Mr. Biden has spawned an affordability crisis for working folks.

Mr. Trump created opportunity zones across the country. Of course, Mr. Trump closed the border, and Mr. Biden opened it.

Mr. Trump is a law and order man. Mr. Biden has lost control over the nation’s safety.

Whenever he can escape court appearances from an insane trial in New York that never should’ve been brought in the first place, here’s 45 mixing and mingling at Harlem bodegas, with Midtown construction workers, and New York firefighters.

A.K.A. — a man of middle-class working folks.

There are reasons for that. And, lately, once again, in Mr. Biden’s economy, inflation is going up and business activity is going down.

Jobs are softening. Supply managers are reporting lower manufacturing and even weaker services.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and antisemitism are running wild on college campuses as far left-wingers are engaging in violence and disruption.

Mr. Biden won’t do a thing about it. The Bidens have lifted oil sanctions on Iran, never truly put them on Russia, and won’t say a peep to China, which is financing two wars by buying oil from our enemies.

None of this happened under Mr. Trump. Ronald Reagan used to say that strength at home creates strength abroad. He also knew that weakness at home led to weakness overseas.

Mr. Biden is an appeaser. Mr. Trump is a tough and feared negotiator. America will be great again. It is high time for a change in leadership.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.