Another Vocal Trump Critic Is Referred to Justice Department Over Alleged Mortgage Fraud

Congressman Eric Swalwell claims he is being targeted as a political opponent of the president.

President Trump’s top housing official is reportedly accusing another Democratic official of mortgage and tax fraud.

Several news outlets reported that the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Bill Pulte, sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi asking for a criminal probe of Congressman Eric Swalwell in connection with a Washington, D.C., home.

A source told NBC News the allegation is connected to several million dollars worth of loans and refinancing on the home.

While not addressing details of the reported investigation, Mr. Swalwell issued a statement Thursday claiming he is being targeted.

“As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me,” Mr. Swalwell stated.

“I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world.”

Mr. Swalwell’s suit against Mr. Trump centers on whether he is entitled to absolute presidential immunity from damages liability in connection with the riot at the Capitol.

“Of course, I will not end my lawsuit against him. And I will not stop speaking out against the President and speaking up for Californians,” Mr. Swalwell added.

Mr. Swalwell has been vocal in opposition to President Trump and had a role in both of his impeachment proceedings. He had previously said that he expected the White House would look for ways to prosecute him.

“I’m ready for it. I fully expect it,” Mr. Swalwell told CNN in September. “But I’m not going to flinch. I’m not hiding under the bed. I’m not going to shrink because that’s the aim. That’s why they do this, is they hope that dissent and oversight goes away.”

The Justice Department replied with “No comment” when contacted by the New York Sun for more information about the letter.

Mr. Pulte previously targeted a Federal Reserve governor, Lisa Cook, the New York attorney general, Letitia James, and Senator Adam Schiff with allegations of mortgage fraud. He faces his own questions after firing officials at the Federal Housing Finance Agency and Fannie Mae.

While Mr. Pulte claimed the dismissals were tied to ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, the Wall Street Journal reports some of those removed from their jobs had been investigating whether Mr. Pulte improperly obtained mortgage records of several Democratic officials, including those of Ms. James.