Anti-Hamas Protests at Gaza Subside After Would-Be Leaders Assassinated as ‘Collaborators’

Hamas’ torture and execution of a 22-year-old protester sends chilling message after three days of protests against the terrorists.

The rare anti-Hamas protests that shocked Gaza last week subsided Sunday as Muslims began celebrating the end of Ramadan, blunted by a series of assassinations of the protests’ would-be leaders and threats to kill more of the “collaborators with the Zionist occupation.”

A prominent face of the protests, Odai al-Rabei, was reportedly tortured, murdered, and dragged through the streets by members of Hamas’ Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades before being dropped at the doorstep of his family home Saturday. Mr. Rabai was murdered by a “sinful, rogue group” that “killed him treacherously,” his family said in a video statement.

“We call on all human rights organizations and institutions to stand in support of the people of Gaza against these criminals,” a purported family member said.

After three days of protests against the terrorist group that saw thousands marching through Gaza, Mr. Rabei’s supporters defiantly continued at his funeral on Saturday. Mourners shouted, “In spirit and blood we’ll redeem you, Odai!,” “Allahu Akbar,” as well as “Out, out, out! Hamas out!”

The funeral occurred a day before the start of Eid el-Fitr, a three-day festival for Muslims to celebrate the end of Ramadan. On Sunday, the protests went largely quiet as the threats sank in and Gazans began preparations for the coming holidays.

With Israel resuming its bombing campaign after a second round of ceasefire negotiations failed, protesters had been calling for an end to the war, saying they have no jobs, homes, or family left. Protesters suggested an interim body manage Gaza until new elections could be held.

Hamas leaders, unable to quell the protests for fear of being targeted by Israel while out in the open, suggested that the protests were propped up by Israel. It announced on Saturday that it had executed six “collaborators with the Zionist occupation.”

However, with its legitimacy beginning to be questioned by Gazans themselves, Hamas is also seeking a ceasefire to disperse protests and regain control of the territory. On Saturday, Hamas leaders agreed to a proposal by Egypt for a peace-for-hostages exchange that would see five live hostages returned home to Israel in exchange for 50 days of peace starting before the holiday.

Saying that the new offensive is working, Prime Minister Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel has a counter-proposal.

“Last night, the Security Cabinet convened and decided to increase the pressure, which was already increased, in order to further pound Hamas and create the optimal conditions for releasing our hostages,” he said.

Mr. Netanyahu said ceasefire negotiations are being held “under fire” in an effort to force Hamas to capitulate to a final agreement that would see Hamas leaders leave the region and implementation of a security strategy that would allow Gazans to voluntarily migrate to other countries.

“We are committed to returning the hostages and we are working to return them,” he said. “As of today, the combination of military and diplomatic pressure is the only thing that has returned the hostages, and not any of the empty claims and slogans that I hear.”