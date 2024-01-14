The New York Sun

Anti-Israel Protesters Clash with Police, Damage Fences During Violent ‘Day of Rage’ Outside White House

Videos of the event circulating online showed protesters shaking a fence violently while a group of secret service agents attempted to keep the mob at bay.

AP/Jose Luis Magana
With the U.S Capitol in the background, demonstrators rally during the March on Washington for Gaza Saturday. AP/Jose Luis Magana
SUN STAFF
Staffers and journalists at the White House were temporarily “relocated” Saturday night after Hamas sympathizers clashed with police and damaged a fence protecting the People’s House during a raucous anti-Israel protest at the nation’s capital.

The Secret Service said protesters shouting “Cease-fire now” and “Yemen, Yemen, make us proud” damaged some of the fences in Lafayette Park adjacent to the White House, forcing the agency to move some staffers and a handful of journalists out of the building. Videos of the event circulating online showed protesters shaking a fence violently while a group of secret service agents attempted to keep the mob at bay and off the White House grounds.

Both the Secret Service and Washington’s Metropolitan police said no arrests were made despite the violence. In a statement released late Saturday, police chief Pamela Smith said some officers were injured when the protesters hurled sticks and bottles at the police.

“While a majority of today’s demonstration remained peaceful, there were instances of illegal and destructive behavior in Lafayette Park, including items being thrown at our officers,” Ms. Smith said. “We are supporting our partners at the United States Park Police as they investigate and hold those found responsible accountable for their actions.”

The violent outburst at Washington was part of a global day of protest meant to mark 100 days since the start of the war at Gaza. The demonstrators in Washington aimed much of their ire at President Biden, calling him “Genocide Joe” and chanting obscene epithets about the president.

Hamas supporters also marched in London, Paris, Rome, and Dublin. The Irish protesters waved Palestinian flags, held placards critical of the Irish, American, and Israeli governments and chanted, “Free, free Palestine.”

SUN STAFF
