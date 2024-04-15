Anti-Israel Protesters Shut Down Road to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, Forcing Travelers To Walk to Terminals

The protest comes just days after a report that left-wing activists were learning how to chant ‘death to America’ and ‘death to Israel’ in Farsi in preparation for the Democratic National Convention in August.

Anti-Israel protesters shut down access to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday by blocking an interstate leading to the major travel hub. Flyers were forced to walk along the highway to make their flights.

In a video posted online, protesters can be seen chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” as they stand in the middle of Interstate 190. The video shows dozens of demonstrators walking around, clapping, chanting, and sitting in the middle of the highway with interlocked arms in order to block vehicles.

In a post on X, O’Hare said that travel on I-190 was “resuming” after the protesters were cleared.

Chicago will be home to the Democratic National Convention in August, where President Biden will officially be renominated by his party. Left-wing activists, however, are planning demonstrations that harken back to the riotous 1968 convention, also held in Chicago.

According to the Free Press’s Olivia Reingold, who has embedded herself in these training sessions with anti-Israel activists, the disruptors are already learning how to chant “death to Israel” and “death to America” in Farsi.

On the convention floor, there are also likely to be major disruptions. Because of the “uncommitted” movement that mobilized voters to vote against Mr. Biden in Democratic primaries across the country, there will be dozens of pro-cease-fire delegates on the floor come August.