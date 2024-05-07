Police made multiple arrests but the city was ready, and protesters were kept from seriously disrupting fashion’s biggest night.

Not even celebrities strutting onto the red carpet of the exclusive 2024 Met Gala, fashion’s biggest event of the year, were insulated from the pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel students protest that have taken over many streets in New York City since October 7.

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, at New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Just a few blocks from where the likes of Zendaya and Kim Kardashian exited glossy black vans to hit the red carpet on Monday night, chants for a “ceasefire now” echoed the streets as a protest organized by the activist group Within Our Lifetime-United for Palestine raged on.

Pro-Palestine protestors march on the outskirts of the Met Gala on May 6, 2024 at New York City. Alex Kent/Getty Images

NYPD attempts to block Pro-Palestine protestors as they sprint past barricades during a march on the outskirts of the Met Gala on May 6, 2024 at New York City. Alex Kent/Getty Images

A pro-Palestine protestor is shoved with a baton during a march on the outskirts of the Met Gala on May 6, 2024 at New York City. Alex Kent/Getty Images

Protestors wearing masks and keffiyehs marched down Madison Avenue toward the Metropolitan Museum of Art, illegally removing barricades that had blocked access to 5th Avenue. The New York Police Department officers arrested several protesters after smoke bombs and flares were set off.

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, at New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Police keep watch over pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 at New York City. A demonstration at Hunter College drew around 200 protesters, who joined other area-college marches to the Met Gala being held this evening.Alex Kent/Getty Images

The protest originated further away from the famed gala, outside of Hunter College, where hundreds of protesters convened as part of the “Citywide Day of Rage” that took place across New York City schools. At a smaller demonstration in Central Park, protesters took direct aim at the famed event with signs that read “No Met Gala While Bombs Drop in Gaza” and “No Celebration Without Liberation.”

Pro-Palestine protestors are arrested during a march on the outskirts of the Met Gala on May 6, 2024 at New York City. Alex Kent/Getty Images

More anti-Israel protesters are arrested outside the Met. Alex Kent/Getty Images

Monday was also Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Despite the chaotic climate just blocks away, politics did not appear to ascend the Met steps at the annual gala, co-chaired by Vogue’s longtime editor, Anna Wintour. The peace was achieved in part because Condé Nast, which publishes Vogue, and the union representing some employees of Vogue and other Condé Nast publications, struck a tentative union contract just 12 hours before guests arrived at the museum, avoiding disruptive protests from Condé Nast’s own employees on Vogue’s big night. The gala was free of any fashion controversy like the “Tax the Rich” dress worn by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 gala.