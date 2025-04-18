Anti-Israel Protests Have Cost American Businesses and Institutions More Than $1.5 Billion, Think Tank Reports 

The executive director of Middle East Forum views the estimate as conservative and suspects that the ‘damages are much, much, higher,’ he tells the Sun.

The anti-Israel protests that exploded on American city streets and college campuses following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 massacre have been scrutinized for unleashing a wave of antisemitic incidents. Now, though, one conservative think tank is hoping to shed light on a lesser-reported consequence of the anti-Israel movement and its protest tactics: a 10-figure price tag footed by businesses, communities, and public institutions across the country.

“This is the first time since October 7 that a direct correlation has been drawn between these anti-Israel groups, not just to intimidate or silence supporters of Israel, but to cause actual quantifiable harm,” the executive director of the Middle East Forum, Gregg Roman, tells the Sun.

His organization, which is dedicated to promoting American interests in the Levant, estimates that the anti-Israel protests of the past year and a half have cost the nation $1.51 billion. The report tallies up seven distinct costs attributable to the demonstrations and lays out a legal roadmap for businesses seeking compensation.

The largest driver that the report identifies is the business revenue lost from recurring disruptions to commercial and retail activity. The losses, estimated at $1.19 billion, have particularly affected businesses owned by Jews or that are perceived to be supportive of Israel, Middle East Forum notes.

The next largest is the cost of law enforcement — including overtime, special deployments, crowd control, and the like — which totals an estimated $97.3 million. Protest-related security at the University of California system alone, Middle East Forum notes, has cost as much as $29 million.

Next, business disruptions and closures as a result of the protests have led workers to lose out on an estimated $178.5 million in wages. Property damage tacks on $33.1 million. The last three categories, security upgrades, insurance premium hikes, and injury and death costs have set the economy back by $1.65 million, $2 million, and $6.5 million, respectively.

Mr. Roman describes the estimate as “conservative” and “a starting point,” he tells the Sun. “My guess is that the damages are much, much, higher.” Even if the figure is understated, though, Mr. Roman believes that “putting a number” to the costs is critical for motivating public policy.

The Middle East Forum compared the economic impact of anti-Israel protests to several major historical demonstrations, including the 2021 George Floyd riots and the 2021 Capitol uprising, among others. Notably, the report finds that the “pattern of economic harm” incurred by this latest movement “differs significantly from historical precedents.”

The largest difference is that the riots typically lasted “days or weeks” while the anti-Israel protests “have continued for months with little sign of abating.” Additionally, given that the protestors often target Jewish businesses or pro-Israel institutions, the economic impact is amplified for specific communities.

“This historical context underscores the unique economic challenge posed by these protests,” the authors of the report write. “While individual incidents may be less destructive than major riots, their cumulative and targeted impact has created economic harm comparable to much larger civil disturbances.”

The Middle East Forum suggests a potential legal remedy to those who have been affected by the economic losses: the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. Though the statute is usually associated with the criminal prosecution of organized crime, recent court rulings have broadened RICO’s application to allow individuals or businesses “injured in his business or property” to sue those responsible for damages, Middle East Forum argues.

The report identifies the 2024 Supreme Court ruling in Marijuana, Inc. v. Horn as setting a particularly relevant precedent. The case emerged when a truck driver with chronic pain filed a RICO claim against a CBD wellness product that was advertised as THC-free. The plaintiff, who was fired for testing positive for THC after consuming the product, argued that the manufacturers were liable for the injuries he suffered to “his business or property” over his lost wages and pension.

The court, which sided with the truck driver, established that economic losses stemming from personal injuries can qualify as recoverable “business or property” damage under RICO. The ruling, Middle East Forum notes, “potentially strengthens civil RICO claims against protest organizations whose coordinated actions result in business closures, property damage, or revenue losses.”

The Middle East Forum cautions that civil RICO cases are “complex” avenues for recovery, and their success depends on numerous factors. The report identifies the most “viable” RICO plaintiffs as businesses that were directly targeted by coordinated boycotts, blockades, or vandalism campaigns; property owners whose businesses were damaged by organized protestors; and universities or other institutions that incurred security costs or property damage from building occupations.

Still, though, Mr. Roman foretells that “there will be lawsuits that emanate from this analysis. It will act as a clarion call,” he says.