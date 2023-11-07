Anti-Israel Protests in America Claim Their First Death Since Outbreak of War

Police confirmed Monday night that an elderly Jewish man died in a homicide, succumbing to severe head injuries. Others allege the injury stemmed from a pro-Palestinian protester.

An elderly Jewish man is dead at Los Angeles after suffering injuries from an anti-Israeli protester, becoming the first person to be killed during an anti-Israeli protest in America since the outbreak of the war.

Paul Kessler, age 69, died Monday from a “blunt force head injury and the manner of death homicide,” according to the autopsy performed by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Ventura County’s Sheriff’s office said Kessler “fell backwards and struck his head on the ground” during an altercation at a protest including pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters on Sunday. Kessler was transported to the hospital for medical attention, where he died from his injuries on Monday.

The president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, Rabbi Noah Farkas, told the Associated Press that “the group had heard reports that Kessler was struck in the head by a megaphone held by a pro-Palestinian demonstrator.” However, Rabbi Farkas said that “federation officials weren’t at the scene or involved in the demonstrations.”

RIP Paul Kessler, this is the last photo of the 65 year old Jewish man before he died after being hit in the head by a Palestine protester in West Lake Village (next to Los Angeles).



The AP reported that Kessler might have been pushed and fallen, citing other unconfirmed reports.

The federation said it was “devastated to learn of the tragic death.” The incident occurred at Westlake Village, which is part of Los Angeles County. “Our hearts are with the family of the victim,” the federation said in a statement.

“While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone,” the statement noted. “Violence against our people has no place in civilized society. We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community. We will do everything in our power to prevent it.”

A man involved in the altercation has been brought in for questioning, Rabbi Moshe Bryski of Chabad of Agoura Hills said.

Photos circling social media depict the alleged suspect and the victim, laying on the ground with a head injury. A separate pro-Palestinian protester appeared to be attempting to help the victim.

On X, some were quick to point out that the proliferation of antisemitism at Ivy League schools enables violence against Jews.

“The atmosphere on campuses around the country has become dangerous where radicalized and coddled students aren’t being penalized as they ratchet up their menacing actions,” a Heritage Foundation education senior research fellow, Jay Greene, tells the Sun. It should come as no surprise if this spills over to broader violence and unfortunately deaths.”

The 65-y-old Jewish man Paul Kessler has died after having been hit in the head by an anti-Israel protester in West Lake Village (next to Los Angeles)

The Sun has reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, which has posted on X a notice of a press conference at 10 a.m. PST. The department says it is investigating the death and is asking for help from the public.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Greater Los Angeles office in a statement called Kessler’s death a “tragic and shocking loss,” the AP reported.

“While we strongly support the right of political debate, CAIR-LA and the Muslim community stand with the Jewish community in rejecting any and all violence, antisemitism, Islamophobia, or incitement of hatred,” the council’s statement added.