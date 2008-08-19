Williamsburg, Now Rising on the Antiques Map

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Williamsburg, Brooklyn, may be known for its edge-pushing art and music scenes, but when it comes to antiques, the neighborhood watchword is “used.” Home to innumerable thrift, vintage, and secondhand stores, Williamsburg has comparatively little in the way of antiques. But that may be changing.

Where there’s money, there’s a market for antiques. And that scene is taking shape along Grand Street, running west from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to the East River. Portmanteau (81 Grand St., near Wythe Avenue, 718-384-0777) sells antique American furniture and knickknacks. Moon River Chattel (62 Grand St., 718-388-1121) sells upscale antique fixtures. And one of the newest additions to the roster is Grand Society (358 Grand St., between Marcy Avenue and Havemeyer Street, 718-782-8382), an antiques and contemporary art gallery that opened last week. The small, one-room store, which sits at the end of Grand Street, across from the BQE, is a classic neighborhood hole-in-the-wall.

Owner Syam Suddin says he likes it that way. “Real estate here is booming and new couples are moving in and walking around,” Mr. Suddin said. “But there’s been no place to come and talk about antiques and maybe not buy things. You don’t find that here.”

Mr. Suddin took a common route to the antiques business: He started as a collector. Grand Society has a small stock of American furniture, home furnishings, and Balinese woodcarvings, but the highlights are the one-offs, such as an antique leather saddle ($350) and Victorian-era lamp ($800) that came out of Mr. Suddin’s Manhattan apartment.

Prices range from $75 for an old kerosene lamp to more than $1,000 for some of the furniture. Gems are interspersed with oddities, and each has a backstory.

The iron fireplace mantel ($1,000) sitting in the store’s window comes from room 11M at the Plaza Hotel. Mr. Suddin bought it at the famed hotel’s fire sale in 2005. The Indian wooden dresser ($200) arrived in Brooklyn by way of ABC Carpet & Home. The small, tin painting of Christ and the Virgin Mary ($200) was found in the trash.

What about that Thomas Kinkade lithograph hanging in the back of the store? Mr. Suddin bought the work, titled “The Light of Freedom,” at the Kinkade store at South Street Seaport, which has since closed.

As with everything: Buyer beware. Not many of the pieces are dated. One was tagged as “old school.” A number of pieces, such as the Winchester typewriter that sits near the door, aren’t even for sale. But Mr. Suddin said he was open to bargaining.

“I hate to let go,” Mr. Suddin said. “I’ll say, ‘Come back next week and maybe I’ll change my mind.’ I’m very attached to these things.”

Antiques are only half of the business. The other half is art. To mark its opening, Grand Society is exhibiting the work of Michael Alan and Anne Arden McDonald, two Brooklyn-based artists. The show is titled “Sub Rosa,” and is on view until October 14.

Ms. McDonald was represented by a dozen black-and-white photographs that feature the artist posing in landscapes and old farmhouses. There were also six of Ms. McDonald’s antique watch sculptures for sale ($450): Their tiny, surreal constructions bring to mind Joseph Cornell. Mr. Alan was represented by copious line drawings and sculptures placed among the antiques.

“Williamsburg has this flavor of contemporary art and antiques,” the co-organizer of last week’s opening, Johan Kritzinger, said. “We’re trying to bring the two together.”

Mr. Kritzinger, a freelance curator, spent Thursday’s opening night fussing with the art and talking to visitors, many of them friends. “These more affordable antiques are drawing the new crowd that’s coming into Williamsburg,” Mr. Kritzinger said, adding that he had recently left the neighborhood after four years in part because of the rising cost of rent.

After a sudden rain stopped, around 9 p.m., visitors began arriving en masse. Mr. Suddin later estimated the attendance at 200, most of whom, he said, were friends.

Among them was Mark Baechle, a composer, who has lived in the area for eight years. “Obviously this isn’t Gramercy Park,” Mr. Baechle said of the Williamsburg antiques market. “But I think this is the right kind of showcase for the area.”