AOC Heckled and Jeered by Protesters Outside Midtown Hotel Due to Migrant Crisis

In a sign of how politically toxic the migrant crisis has become for Democrats at Manhattan, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and leading members of Congress from around the country were heckled by protesters during a press conference outside of a migrant shelter that has been set up at a local hotel.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez bore the brunt of the calls for closing the border and sending the migrants out of the city. As she spoke about ways she hopes to solve the crisis — including making more funding available for temporary shelters and expediting work permits for the migrants — several protesters shouted over her from just feet away.

“Close the border, close the border,” one man yelled, according to the New York Post. “Respect the Constitution, AOC. I am your constituent.” Another man yelled that Democrats “are using these people as pawns,” referring to the migrants. A chorus of cheers to “send them back” nearly drowned out the congresswoman as she gave her prepared remarks, according to one video posted on X.

One woman, who said her father did not fight in World War II only to have a mass immigration of migrants in New York, screamed coarse language at the members of Congress. Another woman, red-faced, screamed that “illegal immigrants — aliens — they need to go back to their country.”

Protesters brought homemade signs with messages such as, “No work authorization! Remain in Mexico!” and “unvetted migrants put our safety in serious jeopardy,” according to live footage from Fox News.

A Republican candidate for city council, John Rinaldi, grew aggressive with the representatives and their security detail, according to the video. “You want people to be here to vote,” he yelled before moving within feet of the representatives. Security then jostled him behind a barricade as he yelled.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez brought members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to Manhattan to tour the shelter. She was also joined by some of her New York colleagues, including Congressmen Jerrold Nadler and Jamaal Bowman.

One New York City representative, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, accused the GOP of fear-mongering about the migrant issue, even though Mayor Adams himself has said he is not sure if his city can “survive” the crisis. “The American dream will not be bullied into submission today,” Mr. Espaillat said, according to one video. “We will not be bullied. We will not be backed into a corner.

New York City leaders, Republicans and Democrats alike, have taken issue with the city’s handling of the crisis, with Republicans blaming President Biden and his border policies, and Democrats blaming governors from other states who send migrants to the city.

In an interview with the Sun in August, Mr. Adams said while the migrant crisis has put a major strain on the city, his team has managed to get people off the streets and are working on permanent solutions.

A recent poll shows that 82 percent of New Yorkers — wide majorities of Republicans, Democrats, and independents — believe “the recent influx of migrants to New York is a serious problem for the state.”

A city council member of Queens who is no friend of the mayor, Vicky Paladino, has praised him for his seriousness about dealing with the migrant crisis, though she has taken issue with some of his policies.

In an interview with News Nation in August, Ms. Paladino said the mayor made mistakes by “rolling out the red carpet” for too many migrants to come the city, but said it was time for him to “stop” the policies that allowed the crisis to begin in the first place.

“We have finally reached the point where people are actually realizing — our mayor is actually realizing that … it’s time we have to stop,” Ms. Paladino said. “We have reached an unsustainable point.”

Mr. Adams has begun sending information to the southern border from his city that details the lack of support migrants will have should they decide to come to the city.

“I could not be happier,” Ms. Paladino said of such a move. “The mayor has tried, we all have tried,” she said, noting her frustration that the federal and state governments have failed to do anything to support the city.