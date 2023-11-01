AOC Lashes Out at Pro-Israel Lobby, Calling it ‘Toxic’ Organization That ‘Destablizes’ America’s Democracy

The congresswoman is apparently irked because AIPAC took aim at her and other members of the so-called ‘Squad’ in Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is sparring with one of the most powerful lobbies in American politics, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, calling the pro-Israel organization “racist and bigoted” and a threat to American democracy.

In a series of social media posts late Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the New York Democratic congresswoman savaged the organization, best known by its acronym, AIPAC, for its support of what she called January 6 “insurrectionists” in Congress and said it is “no friend to American democracy.”

“They are one of the more racist and bigoted PACs in Congress as well, who disproportionately target members of color,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said. “They are an extremist organization that destabilizes US democracy.”

“It is past time for us to recognize how toxic of a presence AIPAC has been in our political system,” she added. “They actively boost candidates who tried to overthrow the US election & run smear campaigns on members of Congress who stand up for human rights. Enough.”

The congresswoman was apparently irked because AIPAC took aim at her and other members of the so-called “Squad” of far-left members of Congress, including Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Jamal Bowman. AIPAC sent out a fundraising note Tuesday criticizing members of the Squad for voting against a House resolution, 771, on October 25 stating that Congress stands with Israel “against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists.”

A statement from the organization in response said the congresswoman is dredging up what it calls “the same tired lies and spin.”

“AOC and the Squad summed up: People who disagree with us are racist,” the group said. “AIPAC stands with pro-Israel Democrats and Republicans of all races, genders, and backgrounds who support the US-Israel alliance. And we oppose those who don’t, like you.”