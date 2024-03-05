AOC Melts Down After Anti-Israel Protesters Harass Her Outside Movie Theater for Not Calling Gaza War a Genocide

‘It’s f—d up, man, and you’re not helping these people,’ the congresswoman told her tormentors.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was harassed by anti-Israel protesters at a movie theater over the weekend because she refuses to say that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinian Arabs, even though she has been fiercely critical of the war and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government.

“You’re refusing to call it a genocide,” one protester says to the congresswoman as she leaves the theater, which prompted her to turn around and say, “I need you to understand that this is not okay.”

A video of the incident making the rounds on social media appears to show three or four protesters surrounding and following the lawmaker and her fiancé as they make their way out of the building.

“It’s not okay that there’s a genocide happening and you’re not actively against it,” a protester responds, to which Ms. Ocasio-Cortez says: “You’re lying.”

She and some of her more liberal colleagues in the House — including members of her so-called “Squad” — called for a permanent cease-fire early on in the conflict, calling Israel a “racist” and “apartheid” state. Apparently, her criticism of Israel was not enough for the protesters.

“Just say it’s a genocide! Just say it! Over 35,000 people are dead, AOC!” another protester yells. As the congresswoman leaves the building, her fiancé, Riley Roberts, turns to the protesters and tells them to stop as Ms. Ocasio-Cortez tries to distance herself from them.

They continue to follow her anyway, leading the lawmaker to grow increasingly frustrated. Near the end of the video, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez tells the protesters that they “are going to cut this and you’re going to clip this so that it’s completely out of context. I already said that it was [a genocide].”

“It’s f—d up, man, and you’re not helping these people,” she added as she walked away.