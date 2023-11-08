Arab-Israeli Bedouins Declare ‘Blood Feud’ Against Hamas for Slaughtering Fellow Tribesmen on October 7

The family is offering a $1 million dollar bounty to those providing information on the identity of the murderers.

Muslim Bedouins living at Israel have declared their own war on Hamas after one of their own was murdered along with the hundreds of other Israelis on October 7.

A Bedouin tribe member, Osama abu Asa, was brutally abused and murdered by Hamas terrorists on the day. In response, members of Mr. abu Asa’s family at Tel Sheva, Israel, declared that they now have “a blood feud with the terrorists.”

“Osama was a good man,” Mr. abu Asa’s brother said in an interview with NBC, crying as he spoke. “He cared for his family, prayed on time and helped everyone, even the people of Gaza.”

“As with the bedouins,” a statement from Mr. abu Asa’s uncle read, “We have a blood feud with the terrorists, this account will be closed, no matter how long it takes.”

Videos of the Arabian clan circulating online show members of the clan heavily armed with assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Another shows the Israel Defense Forces Unit 585, a squad composed of Bedouin tribesmen, swearing to exact revenge against Hamas. Shared by an Israeli-Arab I24 Journalist, Yoseph Haddad, the Bedouin IDF soldiers stated that the Hamas attacks are “against our religion.”

“27 days ago, Hamas entered the land and killed women and children. This is against our religion,” the Bedouin soldiers said. “We are coming for you, and will kill every single one of you.”

The blood feud was sparked after videos from the massacre emerged that showed the terrorists had “ordered him to undress and abused him before murdering him,” according to Kan News.

The family is offering a $1 million dollar bounty to those providing information on the identity of the murderers.

The Bedouin are nomadic Arab tribes that live across the Arabian peninsula. The Israeli Bedouins are citizens of the Jewish state and have served in the Israeli Defense Forces from the state’s founding in 1948. Mr. abu Asa’s home, Tel Sheva, was created by the Israeli government in 1967 as a project to help settle the wandering tribesmen.

Mr. abu Asa was one of around 40 Bedouins murdered by Hamas on October 7, a Bedouin Israeli, Tamer Masudin, told the New York Post. Mr. Masudin stated that Bedouins historically felt sympathetic to the Palestinians, who are fellow adherents to Sunni Islam. However, the Hamas attack, he said, “severed that connection, killed it and buried it deep in the ground.”