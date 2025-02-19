Are DOGE Dividend Checks Coming?

A lot of presidents talk about a taxpayer savings government-wide audit, but nobody has Elon Musk’s jet-fuel power to drive home a true transformation.

So, how about a DOGE dividend check?

Elon Musk’s federal audit of waste, fraud, abuse, and corruption could net $2 trillion dollars in budget savings — and he’s now thinking about turning 20 percent over to taxpayers.

He hasn’t raised it to President Trump, but it could come out to $5,000 a head.

It might even incentivize people to go back to work and become taxpayers in order to qualify for their DOGE dividend.

You can check Elon’s response to a colloquy about this on his X profile.

None of this came up directly in the Sean Hannity interview last night — big hat tip to Mr. Hannity for a great job.

The whole thrust of that interview, though, was about disempowering the unelected permanent bureaucracy, and re-empowering American voters and taxpayers, as should be the case in a democracy.

I particularly like the part where Mr. Musk called himself Mr. Trump’s “tech support.”

And let me quote Mr. Musk here: “One of the biggest functions of the DOGE team is just making sure that the presidential executive orders are actually carried out.”

A lot of presidents in the past have talked about a taxpayer savings government-wide audit.

President Reagan had the Grace Commission. Presidents Clinton, Gore, and Obama all gave lip service to it. But nobody had Mr. Musk’s type of jet-fuel power to drive home a true transformation.

We’ve already seen the DOGE team tear through the Treasury Department, Social Security Administration, and USAID, among others.

And, last night, Mr. Trump signed a new executive order to expand his control over the rogue alphabet agencies like the SEC, FCC, FTC, and many others.

That includes ensuring agencies comply with executive orders to purge all manner of DEI from government roles.

So Mr. Musk and his young team are going to be very formidable enforcers of Trump policies.

For the life of me, I don’t know why Republican Budget Committees in the House and Senate don’t score $2 trillion of DOGE-related savings over the next ten years.

As Senator Crapo, the senate finance committee chairman, has reminded us, the whole budget reconciliation process legally includes a provision that the budget committees create their own baselines.

They are not beholden to the Congressional Budget Office. In fact, the CBO has to conform to the budget committees’ baselines, not the other way around.

And, in this important way, extending the Trump tax cuts should be a neutral endeavor — essentially cost-free as permanent policy.

Anyway, those tax cuts raised a ton of revenues over their seven-year life. Which brings me to another wonderful development.

Though he didn’t mention it last night in the Hannity interview, earlier this morning Mr. Trump announced on Truth Social that ‘The House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it! We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to “kickstart” the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.”‘

That means that tax cuts — so important to the new Republican working-class coalition and key to igniting the next blue-collar boom — have now moved from the back burner to the front burner.

So, it’s time to get cooking.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.