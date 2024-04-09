Argentina’s Javier Milei To Travel To Miami To Receive ‘Ambassador of Light’ Award For His Support of Israel

The trip — his third to America since taking office — will also include a meeting with Elon Musk at Austin, Texas and a tour of a Tesla factory.

In his third trip to America since he was elected, Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, will travel to America this week — first heading to Miami on Tuesday night, where he will receive an “Ambassador of Light” award from a Jewish organization, Chabad Lubavitch.

He will also head to Austin, Texas, to meet with Tesla’s co-founder, Elon Musk, an Argentine newspaper, Clarín, reports. Mr. Milei’s sister, Karina Milei — who is the general secretary of the presidency — will accompany him on the trip.

Mr. Milei is set to receive the Jewish award at a Miami dinner on Wednesday as he is honored for his “tireless efforts” for Israel and “his unwavering dedication to spreading freedom, hope and positivity in the face of darkness.” After receiving an invitation from Mr. Musk to tour a Tesla plant in Austin, Mr. Milei delayed his original return date to Argentina on Friday, Clarín notes.

Mr. Musk has been vocal in supporting Mr. Milei — when he was elected in November, Mr. Musk wrote on X that “prosperity is ahead for Argentina.”

Argentina is one of the world’s largest sources of lithium, which is used in building batteries for Tesla’s electric vehicles, Reuters notes.

However, the meeting is meant to be a “first approach between two leaders who respect and value each other, that is the only expectation, nothing more,” sources said, according to Clarín. Mr. Milei will depart from the Austin meeting on Saturday and travel to Denmark to meet with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.