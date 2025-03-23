Arizona’s Supreme Court Turns to AI-Generated ‘Reporters’ To Provide Explanations of Its Decisions

The court says the move will make ‘justice more accessible than ever.’

Arizona’s Supreme Court is trying to increase the public’s confidence in the judiciary, and to do so, it is turning to the use of AI-generated “news reporters” to share updates about the court’s rulings.

In a press release about the new feature, Arizona’s Supreme Court said it would use two AI-generated avatars named Daniel and Victoria to deliver “clear, accessible explanations of case decisions and opinions.

“The Court initially explored producing brief videos to accompany case decisions and news releases, but timeliness became a factor. By implementing AI-generated avatars, the Court achieved similar results in significantly less time,” the court said.

The court’s chief justice, Ann Scott Timmer, said, “In today’s fast-paced digital world, people turn to short videos for news and updates. I’m thrilled that our Court is embracing AI technology to meet the public where they are. With AI news reporters, anyone can quickly stay informed on Court decisions, new rules, and regulatory updates—making justice more accessible than ever.”

The court posted introductions for Daniel and Victoria on YouTube.

“If you’re wondering why the court decided to use an AI-generated spokesperson like me to share its news, the answer is simple: by providing timely updates directly from the court, we help ensure you have accurate information about important legal decisions affecting Arizonans,” the avatar for Victoria said.

The videos depict the avatars standing in front of an AI-generated background with the Arizona flag behind them.

A spokesperson for the court, Alberto Rodriguez, told the Associated Press that it can take hours for staff to produce a video, but using AI takes about 30 minutes.

The avatars will not be interpreting the court rulings or using generative AI for the words that they speak. Instead, the justices who write the opinions for the court will develop news releases about the decision, and a communications team will then write a script for the avatars to read.

Some courts around the country have used AI for other reasons. A court in Florida has an AI chatbot that helps people find information. However, Arizona’s AI “reporters” appear to be a first for the court system.