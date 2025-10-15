Arkansas Father Who Allegedly Killed Man Found in Truck With Teenage Daughter Announces Bid for Sheriff

‘I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed,’ he says in his campaign video.

An Arkansas father accused of killing a suspected pedophile he caught with his teenage daughter has announced he is running for sheriff of the county where he currently faces a murder charge in the case.

Aaron Spencer, 37, a military veteran from Lonoke County, about 20 miles outside Little Rock, shared his campaign plans in a video on his Facebook page on October 10. He is scheduled to stand trial in January 2026 on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Fosler.

In the one-minute campaign video, Mr. Spencer addressed the incident directly. “I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed. And through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court, and I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures.”

“This campaign isn’t about me,” he said. “It’s about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in their community. It’s about restoring trust where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side, and families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need.”

The fatal shooting occurred on October 8, 2024. Mr. Spencer had reported his 14-year-old daughter missing and later found her in a pickup truck with Fosler, who was 67. According to an affidavit, Mr. Spencer told police he rammed Fosler’s truck, forcing it into a ditch.

He said that when he ordered Fosler out of the vehicle, the man “lunged towards him” with an object in his hand. Mr. Spencer told authorities he “had no choice” and opened fire.

At the time of his death, Fosler was out on bond and facing 43 charges, including sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and possession of child pornography. Mr. Spencer’s daughter was the alleged victim.

Lawyers for Mr. Spencer, a veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, have expressed outrage over the charges, describing Fosler as a “predator.” In a statement, the law firm Lassiter & Cassinelli said, “Aaron Spencer is a decorated war hero who protected his country and a loving father whose heroic actions protected his family,” according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The current Lonoke County Sheriff, John Staley, who will be running for reelection, declined to comment on Spencer’s pending case. “Since 2013, I have served as Sheriff of Lonoke County with a clear mission — to protect our citizens and hold those who break the law accountable,” Mr. Staley said in a statement. “My motto has been and will continue to be ‘do what’s right, not what’s easy.’ Doing what’s right isn’t always popular.”

Mr. Spencer has found support in the community. A petition on change.org titled “Absolve Aaron David Spencer of Charges Stemming From Saving his Daughter’s Life” has drawn more than 350,000 signatures.

“Today, Aaron David Spencer, a father simply safeguarding his child, stands accused. We cannot idly stand by and let this man be criminally charged for acting instinctively to protect his family, an act any parent can understand and sympathize with,” the petition says. “As per the federal and local laws, the right to protect oneself and one’s family from harm is protected under self-defense.”

“We are calling on everyone who believes in justice, who believes that protection of our children is the highest responsibility bestowed upon a parent, to sign this petition. Let us unite and help absolve Aaron David Spencer from these unjust charges,” the petition says.