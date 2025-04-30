Arson Suspect Arrested as Fires Spread Across Israel, Blocking Independence Day Celebrations

With fires engulfing large swaths of Israel as it prepares to mark Independence Day, an arson suspect is under arrest.

“This is the largest fire we’ve had in the last few years, perhaps ever,” the Jerusalem district fire-fighting commander, Shmuel Friedman, told reporters. The cause is yet to be determined, he said, but he noted that while the fire started at a particular spot, “we noticed several ignitions in other locations,” which could point to arson.

A 50-year-old East Jerusalem Arab man who was arrested Wednesday evening is suspected of attempting to ignite flames in the capital area. Earlier, as the fires started to spread under high winds, the government announced the cancellation of Independence Day events across the country. All roads to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv are blocked. Greece, Italy, and Croatia are sending fire-dousing planes to help Israel.

The government announced the cancellation of the day’s main event, the traditional torch-lighting by top dignitaries, citing high winds. Instead, the transportation minister, Miri Regev, asked television stations to broadcast a dress rehearsal that was recorded on Monday.

Following a dry winter, brush across the country is extremely flammable. Wind gusts of more than 65 miles an hour on Wednesday morning were expected to intensify further, according to weather forecasters. Three communities on the road to Jerusalem have been evacuated. Firefighters are struggling to control the flames that threaten additional communities. They don’t expect to regain control for at least 24 hours.

While weather conditions are the most likely initial cause of the spreading fire, the arrest of the East Jerusalem Arab, who was caught with a fire-starter and paper, points to the possibility of arson. “We note that fires started simultaneously in several areas, which could point to arson,” the Jerusalem area’s forest commissioner, Dudu Sekuri, tells Kann News.

“Arson is a scenario we have looked into, but this could well be a weather-related event,” a national firefighting commander, Erez Tavor, said. A less likely explanation, he added, is negligence, as on Wednesday’s Memorial Day Israelis mostly stay at home, unlike the next day when they picnic and barbecue outdoors.

In addition to the road to Jerusalem, fires also threatened northern Israel. Following the cancellation of all train travel to Jerusalem, Israel Rails announced the suspension of operations of a line to Haifa, the country’s third-largest city.