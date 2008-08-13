The New York Sun

Join
National

14-Year-Old Composer Wins $50K Award

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

A 14-year-old pianist and composer, Conrad Tao, will be honored as a 2008 fellow laureate of the Davidson Institute for Talent Development, an honor that includes a $50,000 prize, the organization announced today. Fellows of the program, designed to help the creative development of gifted youths from a variety of fields, receive awards ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.

Mr. Tao, a New Yorker, attends the Juilliard School’s Pre-College Division. He composes and performs classical music that is geared toward members of his generation.

Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use