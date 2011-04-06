70 Years of Abstract Painting at Jason McCoy Gallery

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

This evening, 6-8 PM, an opening reception will take place for a promising exhibition that covers a generous, ambitious span of abstract painting. It includes prototypical examples like Josef Albers and Jackson Pollock, the West Coast giant John McLaughlin, fine younger talents like Rob Nadeau and Nick Lamia, senior warriors like Robert Thiele, and more.

“Providing excerpts from seven decades worth of work, the exhibition aims to initiate an unusual dialogue between historic and contemporary paintings, as well as between the inherent modern and post-modern concerns,” according to Jason McCoy Gallery. “It is our ambition to stress the timelessness of the abstract language in painting, while allowing for older works to appear in a new light and for recently completed compositions to be viewed in the context of their influences.”

70 Years of Abstract Painting starts today and runs through May 20 at Jason McCoy Gallery, 41 East 57 Street, between Park and Madison avenues, 212-319-4799, jasonmccoyinc.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.