A Brush With Asia

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

There are mere days left to investigate an intriguing exhibition at Knoedler & Company of works by Helen Frankenthaler that were inspired by Asian art. “Always one to set the bar high for herself, the artist is calling attention to her frank desire to go beyond what she knows about Asian art and philosophy, and enter a territory all her own,” writes the poet and critic John Yau in the catalog. “For Frankenthaler, art is very much an unknown landscape she is compelled to enter and possess.” The show includes large-scale acrylics on canvas such as the 1981 For Hiroshige, and spare, delicately textured woodcuts executed in reverence of Japanese printmaking.

“East and Beyond” is on view until March 11, 19 East 70th Street, between Fifth and Madison avenues, (212) 794-0550, knoedlergallery.com.