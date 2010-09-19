A Life in Paint and Other Materials, Rosebuds For Instance

The veteran abstractionist Joan Snyder has been showing in New York since the early 1970s. Her latest show, at Betty Cuningham, recalls those early works in their painterly abundance. Ms. Snyder’s show is one among four exhibitions whose merits or otherwise are to be the subject of debate at The Review Panel in its first installment of the new season at the National Academy Museum. Moderator David Cohen, who is Publisher/Editor of artcritical.com, is joined on next Friday, September 24, by Wall Street Journal critic Lance Esplund, Art in America senior editor Faye Hirsch and writer Andrea K. Scott, who is editor of the Goings On About Town section at New Yorker magazine. The other shows under consideration are Roman Signer at the Swiss Institute, Adam Fuss at Cheim & Read Gallery, and Arlene Shechet at Jack Shainman Gallery. Snyder is until October 30 at 541 West 25th, Fuss until October 23 next door at 547 West 25th Street, Shechet until October 9 at 513 West 20th Street and Signer until November 19 at 495 Broadway. The National Academy is at 1089 Fifth Avenue at 89th Street (across the street from the Guggenheim) and the event starts at 6.45. More information and podcasts of past panels can be found at artcritical.