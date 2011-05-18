The New York Sun

Abstraction and the City, New York and Beyond

Simultaneous exhibitions of Conrad Marca-Relli are taking place at the moment at Knoedler & Company and the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center in East Hampton.

The Boston-born artist, who died in 2000 in Parma, Italy, is associated with both New York and European circles. Although he worked in the WPA Federal Art Project in the late 1930s and helped found the Artists’ Club in 1949 with Rothko, Kline, and de Kooning, he also traveled to Paris and Rome and befriended Italian modernists.

Knoedler is showing “City to Town,” which explores the effect of abstraction and architecture on his work. “He never gave himself over entirely to pure abstraction, but found he was either inclined to abstract a figurative reference or to travel back and forth in his work between figuration and total abstraction,” according to the gallery.

The Pollock-Krasner House is exhibiting “The Springs Years, 1953-1956,” which features eleven works made while residing in the Hamptons near Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, who were supportive friends of the artist. “Springs Years” includes Death of Jackson Pollock, a collage made after he was called to identify Pollock’s body following his fatal car accident in 1956.

“City to Town” runs through July 29 at Knoedler & Company, 19 East 70th Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues, 212-794-0550, knoedlergallery.com. “The Springs Years, 1953-1956” runs through July 30 at the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, 830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton, New York, 631-324-4929, sb.cc.stonybrook.edu/pkhouse/.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

