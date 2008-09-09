Albee Honored by Pennsylvania Academy of Music
Playwright Edward Albee is the first recipient of the Pennsylvania Academy of Music creativity award, the institution announced Monday. The award “recognizes artists and innovators who have challenged conventional notions to positively impact humanity.” Mr. Albee is slated to accept the award in person at a ceremony on October 15. The dramatist has won numerous Tony Awards, Pulitzer Prizes, and Drama Critics Circle Awards for his plays, including his best-known work, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”