Allmans Sue Record Company For iTunes Revenue

The Allman Brothers Band has sued a record company to demand a bigger cut of recordings sold through third parties such as Apple’s iTunes music service.

The Southern rock band filed its lawsuit against UMG Recordings Inc. in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, saying it was the victim of “digital exploitation.”

The band behind such hits as “Melissa” and “Ramblin’ Man” demands at least $13 million and additional royalties from the sales of newly configured compact discs and digital downloads for use on telephone ring tones.

The Allman Brothers Band was formed in the late 1960s and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.