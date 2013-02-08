The New York Sun

Join
National

Alone Together

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH

Karen Dow’s exhibition of geometric abstractions opened last week at Giampietro Gallery in New Haven. According to the gallery, “She sets parameters, beginning with a basic grid, and then goes along for the ride, making intuitive edits – which coalesce and weave into patterns, shapes, and color relationships- in search of a surprise ending. In each painting, visible remnants of older decisions add historical depth.”

“Sometimes a painting is easy, like a conversation with an old friend,” says the artist. “Other times it becomes a struggle or a conundrum. In the end I want the work to be an ongoing dialog that takes me somewhere I never knew I was headed.”

“Karen Dow: Alone Together” runs through February 23 at Giampietro Gallery, 315 Peck Street, New Haven, Connecticut, 203-777-7760, giampietrogallery.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer. He blogs at Artblog.net.

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use