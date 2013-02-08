This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Karen Dow’s exhibition of geometric abstractions opened last week at Giampietro Gallery in New Haven. According to the gallery, “She sets parameters, beginning with a basic grid, and then goes along for the ride, making intuitive edits – which coalesce and weave into patterns, shapes, and color relationships- in search of a surprise ending. In each painting, visible remnants of older decisions add historical depth.”

“Sometimes a painting is easy, like a conversation with an old friend,” says the artist. “Other times it becomes a struggle or a conundrum. In the end I want the work to be an ongoing dialog that takes me somewhere I never knew I was headed.”

“Karen Dow: Alone Together” runs through February 23 at Giampietro Gallery, 315 Peck Street, New Haven, Connecticut, 203-777-7760, giampietrogallery.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer. He blogs at Artblog.net.