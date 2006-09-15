Also Opening This Week

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THE U.S. VS. JOHN LENNON

Unrated, 99 minutes

Was John Lennon a threat to national security? “The U.S. vs. John Lennon,” which opens tonight, follows the music legend’s artistic and personal evolution between 1966 and 1976 as he broadened his personal and artistic scope, launching from his Beatles-rooted music legend pedestal into globally-resonating antiwar and social justice activism. As the Vietnam War exploded and America’s youth was increasingly under attack at home for expressing its discontent, Lennon’s countercultural activities were increasingly monitored by the FBI on behalf of President Nixon’s administration (Nixon himself was briefed on Lennon’s activities). The film recounts the government’s ongoing efforts to silence Lennon featuring interviews with those who knew him best.

VAJRA SKY OVER TIBET

Unrated, 89 minutes

Set against a backdrop of breathtaking Himalayan terrain, “Vajra Sky Over Tibet” offers a direct experience of some of the most revered temples, monasteries, and cultural festivals still surviving in Tibet today. The documentary captures esteemed pilgrimage sites and glimpses of the art, architecture, and traditions of classical Tibet.

One of the rare documentaries actually filmed in Tibet, “Vajra” has received the blessing and endorsement of the Dalai Lama, and the release of the film in New York corresponds with the Dalai Lama’s month-long visit to America.

HAVEN

R, 98 minutes

Two shady businessmen, played by Orlando Bloom and Bill Paxton, flee to the Caymans to avoid federal prosecution, but their escape ignites a chain reaction that leads a British native to commit a crime that has enormous implications and might change a nation.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun