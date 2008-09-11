Also Opening This Week: ‘The Tree of Life’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“The Tree of Life,” a documentary making its premiere Friday at the Two Boots Pioneer Theater, recounts the history of the Jews of Italy through the saga of one family and the colorful stories of several of its members, including a Venetian scholar and mystic, a family of moneylenders in Florence during the Renaissance, a prominent Italian scientist, and Italy’s first Jewish prime minister.

Told from the perspective of director Hava Volterra and guided by her wish to understand her Italian-Jewish father, the film includes animated sequences and computer-enhanced marionette sequences as it explores how our parents and their past affect our sense of identity, well being, and self-worth.