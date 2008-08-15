Also Opening This Weekend: ‘Blitzkrieg: Escape From Stalag 69’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In this exploitation spoof of World War II, opening Friday at the Two Boots Pioneer Theater, Helmut Schultz (Charles Esser) and his Nazi cohorts brutalize their POWs with biochemical experiments and torture. After a group of captured showgirls arrives at the camp, the women begin to plot their escape alongside the other misfit prisoners in hopes of overthrowing the Nazi guards. Meanwhile, ritually tortured Russian prisoner Natasha (Tatyana Kot) takes on soldier after soldier using only her body and her wits as she gouges, gores, and guns down the Brown and Black Shirts.